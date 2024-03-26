Peru vs Dominican Republic: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the international friendly match between Peru and Dominican Republic, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The 2024 Copa America-bound Peru are set to face the Dominican Republic in an international friendly at Estadio Monumental "U" on Tuesday.

La Bicolor picked up a 2-0 win over Nicaragua in another friendly over the weekend, while the Dominican Republic are also coming off a 2-0 friendly win against Aruba as Los Quisqueyanos prepare for their upcoming Concacaf World Cup qualification games.

Peru vs Dominican Republic kick-off time & stadium

Date: March 26, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm PT Venue: Estadio Monumental "U"

The international friendly match between Peru and the Dominican Republic will be played at Estadio Monumental "U" in the Ate District in Lima, Peru.

It will kick off at 9:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm PT on Tuesday, March 26, in the United States (US).

How to watch Peru vs Dominican Republic online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the international friendly match between Peru and the Dominican Republic is available to watch and stream online live through Fanatiz PPV.

Team news & squads

Peru team news

Captain Paolo Guerrero could continue in attack despite a niggle in his foot, alongside Gianluca Lapadula.

After his first international goal, Joao Grimaldo can also expect to feature in midfield once again, with Oliver Sonne and Erick Noriega pushing for starts following their debuts against Nicaragua.

Pedro Galleda may get the nod over Carlos Caceda in goal this time around.

Peru possible XI: Gallese; Araujo, Abram, Callens; Polo, Cartagena, Grimaldo, Pena; Flores; Guerrero, Lapadula

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gallese, Caceda, Romero, Solis Defenders: Adcincula, Trauco, Corzo, Abram, Callens, Lopez, Araujo, Ascues, Santamaria, Noriega, Sonne Midfielders: Pena, Cartagena, Castillo, Grimaldo, Quispe, Tavara Forwards: Guerrero, Flores, Polo, Lapadula, Valera, Reyna, Zanelatto, Rivera

Dominican Republic team news

Michael Lloyd could be handed the gloves despite Noam Baumann's clean sheet against Aruba, while goalscorers Michael Sambataro and Erick Japa could start again.

Leeds United midfielder Junior Firpo earned his first cap the last time out, while Jean Carlos Lopez now has over 50 international caps under his belt.

Cibao midfielder Lucas Breton could be handed his debut against Peru.

Dominican Republic possible XI: Lloyd; Sambataro, De Lucas, B. Lopez, Quezada; Vasquez, Firpo, J. Lopez, Breton; Japa, Espinal

Position Players Goalkeepers: Llyod, Baumann, Valdez Defenders: Ademan, B. Lopez, Beltre, Quezada, Sambataro, Martes, Wehbe, Baez, Romero, De Lucas, Garcia Midfielders: Firpo, Flores, Morschel, Vasquez, J. Lopez, Breton Forwards: Espinal, Japa, Ventura, Alba

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first meeting between Peru and Dominican Republic across all competitions.

