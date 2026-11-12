Pep Guardiola to USMNT? Legendary manager emerges as SHOCK candidate to replace Mauricio Pochettino as Man Utd move nears

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Pep Guardiola has emerged as a spectacular candidate to take over the United States men's national team if Mauricio Pochettino leaves for Manchester United. The former Manchester City manager is currently a free agent and has previously expressed a deep admiration for the long-term sporting potential of the country.

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Shock candidate for USMNT

United have officially dismissed Carrick, creating a major managerial domino effect. USMNT boss Pochettino has emerged as the overwhelming favourite to take the reins at Old Trafford. This sudden development has forced US Soccer to search for potential successors.

According to The Athletic, Guardiola has been discussed at multiple levels within the USMNT hierarchy as a top candidate. The 55-year-old is currently without a club after his ten-year spell at Manchester City ended this summer.

An ambitious American dream

Appointing Guardiola would represent a monumental coup for American football, but the move remains highly speculative. The Spanish tactician has never managed at the international level and is accustomed to working with global superstars like Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland. However, Guardiola has previously expressed genuine admiration for the country. Speaking in 2024, he revealed his intrigue regarding American football.

"The USA is fascinating when it comes to building a long-term project and taking the national team to the next level," Guardiola stated. "The potential of the USA is there given the population, the different sports and all of that."

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Guardiola also has a personal connection to the United States. Following his departure from Barcelona in 2012, he spent a year-long sabbatical living in New York.

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Overcoming the European competition

Guardiola has already rejected international offers since leaving City. Earlier this year, he turned down the chance to manage the Italy national team to prioritise a personal sabbatical.

Italian football federation president Giovanni Malago confirmed the approach to La Repubblica. Malago explained: "Pep was honest. He took some time out, also for family reasons. But if he had done something, he would have done it with us."

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Awaiting the Old Trafford domino

Any formal approach from US Soccer depends entirely on Pochettino finalising a move to United. Until the Premier League club appoint Carrick's official successor, the USMNT managerial situation remains in limbo.

If Pochettino does depart after this international break, the international schedule could work in Guardiola's favour. The USMNT do not play their next competitive fixtures until March, meaning the Spaniard could continue his planned break for several more months before returning to the dugout.

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For now, the football world will watch closely to see if United secure Pochettino. If they do, US Soccer could launch one of the most audacious managerial pursuits in history.