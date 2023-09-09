He's back! Huge boost for Wrexham as Paul Mullin returns to squad for Doncaster Rovers clash following nightmare punctured lung injury

Just under two months after suffering a punctured lung in pre-season, Wrexham's talismanic striker Paul Mullin is back in the first-team squad.

Striker injured against Manchester United

Had been out of action for two months

Set to make his first appearance of the season

WHAT HAPPENED? Mullin feared for his life after suffering that punctured lung against Manchester United in pre-season and it wasn't clear as to when he would make a return. The day has finally come, however, as the striker finds himself on the bench for Wrexham's League Two fixture against Doncaster. It's a timely return as well, given the Welsh side have endured a slow start to life back in the football league, winning two, drawing three and losing one of their six games thus far.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mullin played a massive role in getting Wrexham back into League Two after a 15-year absence. He netted 38 goals in 46 National League outings last term and his return comes just a day after the club completed the signing of veteran striker Steven Fletcher, who has an abundance of Premier League experience with the likes of Wolves and Sunderland.

IN A PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT FOR MULLIN? The striker will be hoping to get his first competitive minutes off the bench against Doncaster as he looks to return to full fitness. Fletcher, meanwhile, will also hope to make his debut for the Welsh club.