Paul Mullin feared for his life after suffering punctured lung in Man Utd friendly as Wrexham star reveals Ryan Reynolds offered to fly entire family out to U.S. while he recovered

Wrexham striker Paul Mullin has stated how he feared for his life after suffering a punctured lung in pre-season friendly against Manchester United.

Mullin not played since pre-season

Club brought in James McClean

28 y/o scored 46 goals last season

WHAT HAPPENED? After colliding with United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop in pre-season, Mullin was taken to hospital where it was discovered he had punctured his lung. The 28-year-old has since been recovering in Los Angeles.

WHAT THEY SAID: ''I was trying to breathe in but nothing was happening. I couldn’t get air into my lungs. That’s when I knew it was bad. In that struggle for breath, with my lips turning blue, I accepted that this could be it for me. That’s how it felt. I couldn’t breathe properly for a few minutes,'' Mullin told The Athletic.

''I was thinking about my little boy, Albi. I hate being away from him and my partner Mollie for too long but I had told myself it was only two weeks and that I’d be back home soon. It ended up being much longer, but I’m so thankful it wasn’t worse.''

Article continues below

AND WHAT'S MORE: ''Ryan offered to fly my entire family out and Rob said I could stay with him in his Los Angeles home. I’m sure he has the room, but I was happy to stay out of the way,'' added Mullin. ''So they sorted an apartment for us instead. Rob visited me there before heading to Wales for our opening game of the season against MK Dons. I would have loved to be getting on that plane with him, but I had to stay there and rest. I haven’t been able to walk for too long and every time I move it hurts.''

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Red Dragons have since brought in James McClean from Wigan, as they bid to push on following promotion from the National League last season. They also knocked out McClean's former employer in the Carabao Cup just last week, winning on penalties at the Racecourse Stadium.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

@paulmullin12 Instagram/Getty

Getty/GOAL

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? With the League Two new boys in action this evening, many will hope the Red Dragons can secure a first victory of the season, after so far posting a draw and a loss in their opening two encounters in 2023/24.