Panama vs Mexico: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Panama and Mexico face each other in the second semi-final of the CONCACAF Nations League, with the winner facing either the USMNT or Jamaica in the final.
Mexico progressed after reverting a 2-0 deficit against Honduras in the second leg of the tie, eventually winning 4-2 on penalties. For Panama, it was a much smoother journey to the semi-finals, as they comfortably beat 6-1 on aggregate.
The teams know each other well, as they played each other in the 2023 Gold Cup final, with Mexico winning that one 1-0. Panama, who look like a team on a mission, will be looking to write their wrongs as they face El Tri in Texas.
Panama vs Mexico kick-off time
|Date:
|Thursday 21 March, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|22:15 ET / 19:17 PT
|Venue:
|AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
Panama vs Mexico at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Kick-off is scheduled at 22:15 ET and 19:17 in the US.
How to watch Panama vs Mexico online - TV channels & live streams
The CONCACAF semi-final match between Panama and Mexico will be streamed on Paramount+ in the US. Paramount+ is also available to watch on FuboTV.
The game will also be available on Univision and TUDN.
Team news & squads
Panama team news
Panama is going into the game with no major injuries, which means manager Thomas Christiansen will most likely have a full squad available for selection.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Luis Mejia, Orlando Mosquera, Cesar Samudio
|Defenders:
|Jose Cordoba, Andres Andrade, Fidel Escobar, Jiovany Ramos
|Midfielders:
|Christian Martinez, Anibal Godoy, Abidiel Ayarza, Adalberto Ca
|Forwards:
|Jose Fajardo, Cecilio Waterman, Alfred Stepgens
Mexico team news
Club America center-back Israel Reyes will miss the game with a knee injury. Monterrey's, Victor Guzman is also looking likely to miss the match with a thigh injury.
That means Mexico will be without two center-back options, which could mean Cesar Montes and Johan Vasquez could make their first starts for Mexico.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Luis Malagon, Guillermo Ochoa, Julio Gonzalez
|Defenders:
|Johan Vasquez, Cesar Montes, Jesus Orozco Chiquete, Gerard Arteaga
|Midfielders:
|Edson Alvarez, Carlos Rodriguez, Orbilen Pineda, Luis Romo
|Forwards:
|Santiago Giminez, Henry Martin, Julian Quinones
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|16 July, 2023
|Mexico 1 - 0 Panama
|CONCACAF Gold Cup
|18 Jun, 2023
|Panama 0 - 1 Mexico
|CONCACAF Nations League
|2 Feb, 2022
|Mexico 1 - 0 Panama
|FIFA World Cup
|8 Sept, 2021
|Panama 1 - 1 Mexico
|FIFA World Cup
|30 Jun, 2021
|Mexico 3 - 0 Panama
|International Friendly