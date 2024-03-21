Panama vs Mexico: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the CONCACAF Nations League match between Panama and Mexico, as well as kick-off time and team news

Panama and Mexico face each other in the second semi-final of the CONCACAF Nations League, with the winner facing either the USMNT or Jamaica in the final.

Mexico progressed after reverting a 2-0 deficit against Honduras in the second leg of the tie, eventually winning 4-2 on penalties. For Panama, it was a much smoother journey to the semi-finals, as they comfortably beat 6-1 on aggregate.

The teams know each other well, as they played each other in the 2023 Gold Cup final, with Mexico winning that one 1-0. Panama, who look like a team on a mission, will be looking to write their wrongs as they face El Tri in Texas.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

Panama vs Mexico kick-off time

Date: Thursday 21 March, 2024 Kick-off time: 22:15 ET / 19:17 PT Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Panama vs Mexico at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Kick-off is scheduled at 22:15 ET and 19:17 in the US.

How to watch Panama vs Mexico online - TV channels & live streams

The CONCACAF semi-final match between Panama and Mexico will be streamed on Paramount+ in the US. Paramount+ is also available to watch on FuboTV.

The game will also be available on Univision and TUDN.

You can also check out GOAL's Live Match page for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Panama team news

Panama is going into the game with no major injuries, which means manager Thomas Christiansen will most likely have a full squad available for selection.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Luis Mejia, Orlando Mosquera, Cesar Samudio Defenders: Jose Cordoba, Andres Andrade, Fidel Escobar, Jiovany Ramos Midfielders: Christian Martinez, Anibal Godoy, Abidiel Ayarza, Adalberto Ca Forwards: Jose Fajardo, Cecilio Waterman, Alfred Stepgens

Mexico team news

Club America center-back Israel Reyes will miss the game with a knee injury. Monterrey's, Victor Guzman is also looking likely to miss the match with a thigh injury.

That means Mexico will be without two center-back options, which could mean Cesar Montes and Johan Vasquez could make their first starts for Mexico.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Luis Malagon, Guillermo Ochoa, Julio Gonzalez Defenders: Johan Vasquez, Cesar Montes, Jesus Orozco Chiquete, Gerard Arteaga Midfielders: Edson Alvarez, Carlos Rodriguez, Orbilen Pineda, Luis Romo Forwards: Santiago Giminez, Henry Martin, Julian Quinones

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 16 July, 2023 Mexico 1 - 0 Panama CONCACAF Gold Cup 18 Jun, 2023 Panama 0 - 1 Mexico CONCACAF Nations League 2 Feb, 2022 Mexico 1 - 0 Panama FIFA World Cup 8 Sept, 2021 Panama 1 - 1 Mexico FIFA World Cup 30 Jun, 2021 Mexico 3 - 0 Panama International Friendly

Useful links