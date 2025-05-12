One day in Munich: What to do in Munich for a 24-hour trip

How to make the most of your day in Munich

If you're visiting Munich for the Champions League Final 2025 and are in the city for the day, then we've got the ultimate one-day Munich guide for you. From the best attractions to the top food places, we've got everything you need to know ahead of your trip, so you don't have to do any of the guesswork.

Whether you're into museums, love your cars or just want to enjoy the sightseeing and indulge in the best food and drink the city has to offer, there's something for everyone in Munich. So, sit back and relax and jot down your itinerary because it's all in one place, with GOAL's one-day in Munich travel guide.

Must-see Munich tourist attractions

Getty Images

If you only have one day in Munich, then here's a quick breakdown of all the tourist attractions you have to add to your itinerary:

Marienplatz: You can't plan a trip to Munich without a visit to the famous Marienplatz, which has been the vibrant main square of the city since 1158. It's surrounded by some historic landmarks like the Neue Rathaus (New Town Hall) and Altes Rathaus (Old Town Hall). Why not grab a bite to eat or a coffee and enjoy the views in a spot which is popular with locals and sightseers alike.

The imposing towers of the Frauenkirche, a Gothic cathedral, are part of the city's silhouette and stand at around 100 meters. The church was built in the 15th century by Jörg von Halsbach. From the viewing platform of the south tower, you have a panoramic view over the entire city. Maximilianstraße: If you're looking to do a spot of shopping, then you need to get yourself down to Maximilianstraße, which is Munich's exclusive luxury mile, characterised by international brands such as Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Bulgari. It connects Max-Joseph-Platz with the Maximilianeum and attracts visitors from all over the world with its renowned boutiques.

If art and museums are your thing, then your go-to will be the Kunstareal. With its 18 museums and exhibition centres, over 40 galleries, six universities and numerous cultural institutions on an area measuring just 500 by 500 metres, the Kunstareal München is one of the largest and most exciting cultural locations in Europe. Olympiapark: If you want your trip to continue its sports theme, then you'll love the Olympiapark, used for the 1972 Olympics. The entire layout is inspired by the Alpine foothills, and now serves as a recreational area for the city's residents. The numerous leisure activities such as walks, picnics and sporting activities are, of course, open to all visitors. From the Olympiaturm (Olympic Tower) or the Olympiaberg (Olympic hill), you can enjoy a spectacular panoramic view of the city, even as far as the Alps on days with good visibility.

Must-visit restaurants in Munich

Getty Images

You can't return from Munich without trying some of the best of what Bavarian cuisine offers. Here's a look at some of the must-visit restaurants in Munich:

Bar Centrale: Located in the Old Town, Bar. Centrale is a fusion of Northern Italian and Bavarian cuisine. The connection between the two is strong, and the place is perfect for a sit-down breakfast, lunch, dinner - they do it all and well.

Located in the Old Town, Bar. Centrale is a fusion of Northern Italian and Bavarian cuisine. The connection between the two is strong, and the place is perfect for a sit-down breakfast, lunch, dinner - they do it all and well. Theresa Grill: This place specialises in grilled meats and seafood, so if you're looking for a first-class burger, steak, seafood tartare - then you're in for a treat at this amazing restaurant.

This place specialises in grilled meats and seafood, so if you're looking for a first-class burger, steak, seafood tartare - then you're in for a treat at this amazing restaurant. Motorworld Inn München: This vegetarian-friendly restaurant combines the love of automobiles and fine dining to create one hell of a dining experience. Whether it's a quick lunch or a relaxed dinner in a workshop atmosphere. They serve classics from Italy, the USA, and Germany – inspired by the "Stazione Autostradale" and "truck stops" of the world.

This vegetarian-friendly restaurant combines the love of automobiles and fine dining to create one hell of a dining experience. Whether it's a quick lunch or a relaxed dinner in a workshop atmosphere. They serve classics from Italy, the USA, and Germany – inspired by the "Stazione Autostradale" and "truck stops" of the world. Steinheil 16: A culinary gem at the heart of the city, for over 20 years it has been preparing what is regarded amongst locals and visitors alike as one of the best schnitzels.

What are some fun things to do in Munich?

Getty Images

Munich offers various attractions and activities. If you want a chilled day out, with the Champions League Final being the focal point of the day, then find your zen and take a stroll in the English Garden, which is one of the largest in Munich, with beautiful trees and paths that weave through meadows and rivers.

If reading sounds more like your gig, then immerse yourself in a library that looks like something out of a fairytale at the Juristische Bibliothek, which has a spiral staircase worthy of going on your feed. You can spend ages in here scouring the amazing selection of books.

You can be in Munich without tasting some of their beer. Why not go on a beer tasting extravaganza at the Paulaner am Nockherberg beer garden on the east side of the Isar River near the Deutsches Museum. It has a history of beer brewing on this site that dates back to 1634, when it was a monastery, and the brewing was done by monks.

Best hotels in Munich

There are plenty of hotel options around the Allianz Arena. Take a look at some of the options on the map below:

If you want to check out budget-friendly hotel options in Munich, you can check out our detailed guide to save some bucks on your trip.

Where to watch the football in Munich

Getty Images

Stadion an der Schleißheimerstraße is a famous sports bar in the city which shows football, from international games to the Bundesliga. The Stadium feels like a Panini sticker album come to life. The walls are adorned with jerseys, pennants and stickers from fan clubs. 70er is also another great option. This rustic football pub in the heart of the Giesing district offers everything a football fan's heart can desire: beer, Munich classics, and a cosy atmosphere.

Treffpunkt Sportsbar is unique in that it has screens even in the toilets to make sure guests never miss a moment of the game. This bar boasts eight televisions and two screens - perfect for when multiple big games are on at the same time.