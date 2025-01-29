How to watch today's Ole Miss Rebels vs Texas Longhorns NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Ole Miss vs Texas NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels (15-5) will look to snap a three-game skid when they welcome the Texas Longhorns (14-6) to The Sandy and John Black Pavilion on Wednesday, January 29, 2025.

Texas comes into this matchup riding the momentum of back-to-back victories, the latest being a heart-stopping comeback win over in-state rival Texas A&M on Saturday. The Longhorns clawed their way back from a daunting 22-point deficit, sealing the 70-69 victory on Tramon Mark’s clutch driving layup with just three seconds left. Now sitting at 14-6 overall and 3-4 in SEC play, Texas is aiming to build on that dramatic finish.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss is looking to shake off a rough stretch after dropping their third straight game, falling 83-75 to No. 22 Missouri over the weekend. The Rebels had to battle without their star player, Dre Davis, who was sidelined due to injury. Despite the setback, they remain at 15-5 on the season with a 4-3 mark in conference action.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Ole Miss Rebels vs. the Texas Longhorns NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Ole Miss Rebels vs Texas Longhorns: Date and tip-off time

The Ole Miss Rebels and the Texas Longhorns will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion in Mississippi, United States.

Date Wednesday, January 29, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue The Sandy and John Black Pavilion Location Mississippi, United States

How to watch Ole Miss Rebels vs Texas Longhorns on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Texas Longhorns on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Ole Miss Rebels vs Texas Longhorns play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Ole Miss Rebels team news & key performers

On the other side, Malik Dia paced the Rebels against Missouri, dropping 17 points and securing eight rebounds in the loss. Sean Pedulla contributed across the board with 15 points and a team-high six assists.

Ole Miss shot a respectable 48% from the field but struggled from deep, hitting just 30% of their three-point attempts. They were outmatched on the glass, losing the rebounding battle 38-29, but managed to force 16 turnovers while only committing 13. The Rebels' defense has been a bright spot all season, recording 10 steals against Missouri—the 12th time this year they’ve hit double digits in that category.

Texas Longhorns team news & key performers

Tre Johnson stole the show for the Longhorns in their latest win, erupting for a career-high 30 points. Texas held the lead for just 3.7 seconds in the game, but Mark made sure those moments counted, finishing with 11 points, including the game-winning bucket.

The Longhorns shot a solid 46% from the field and knocked down 40% of their three-pointers. Their defense also came up big, swatting nine shots and holding the Aggies to 42% shooting while forcing 11 turnovers and committing just eight themselves.