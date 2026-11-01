Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists Michael Carrick is the right man for Manchester United and reveals his own offer to return

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Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists Michael Carrick is still the right man to take Manchester United forward, despite a nine-game winless run that has left them 17th in the Premier League. Solskjaer also revealed he offered to step in after Ruben Amorim's sacking in January, but spoke highly of Carrick, his former assistant, when the club were weighing up their options.

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Solskjaer backs Carrick despite winless run

Carrick's side slipped to a 2-0 defeat at Chelsea on Saturday, as Morgan Rogers struck shortly after half-time and Cole Palmer converted a penalty after Lisandro Martinez was sent off. United are now without a win in nine games, their longest such run since 1988, and sit 17th in the Premier League.

Solskjaer, however, remains firmly in Carrick's corner. Speaking to Norwegian outlet TV2, he said: "Michael has what it takes to take that club forward. I think he's the right man. He understands the club, understands the fans, and knows what's required. You don't see that 'devil' in him. But it's there, and I have it too. We are so incredibly alike."

Solskjaer recommended Carrick to United chiefs

Carrick, who played alongside Solskjaer at Old Trafford and later worked as his assistant, was named caretaker boss after Amorim's sacking in January. He was then handed the job permanently after guiding United to third place and Champions League qualification, and Solskjaer revealed he had put in a good word for his former team-mate.

"Perhaps not many people thought I would become a football coach, certainly not the manager of Manchester United. Many probably thought the same about Michael Carrick," he said. "When I spoke with United, I also spoke highly of Michael. 'If you choose him, you're getting a good man,' I said. I believe he did the same for me. Neither of us was desperate to get the job. But we'd likely step up if they asked."

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Solskjaer offered to step in after Amorim exit

Solskjaer, who spent three years in charge of United before leaving in 2021, was linked with a return after an unsuccessful spell at Besiktas last season. He confirmed he held talks with the club's hierarchy in January, saying: "I had a good chat with Jason Wilcox and Omar Berrada. We didn't discuss contract length or anything of the sort. I offered to step in if needed, and I made no demands. I shared my thoughts on what is required for the club to move forward. We had one brief conversation. There were no negotiations."

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Reflecting on his time at the club, Solskjaer added: "There were some fantastic moments, but everything has its time. I do miss it, yes. I could have imagined staying there forever, but life goes on. It was a very special period. Of course it was. It was special in many ways. Going back to the past isn't always a good idea. Yes, I would have stepped in [in January], but I didn't intend for it to last beyond the summer. It was probably time for someone else to have a go. I also feel like I have some unfinished business. Naturally, it would have been fun to have the opportunity again."

Roma and Aston Villa games could decide Carrick's future

Carrick is expected to be in the dugout when United host Roma in the Champions League on Tuesday, with the Red Devils 20th in the league phase table and the Italians 15th.

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He is also set to take charge of next weekend's home game against Aston Villa before the hierarchy take stock during the international break, with Metro reporting that United have already made tentative approaches to Eddie Howe, Antonio Conte and Julian Nagelsmann.