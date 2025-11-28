How to watch today's Northern Illinois vs Kent State NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Northern Illinois Huskies will welcome the Kent State Golden Flashes to the Huskie Stadium on Friday in a much-anticipated MAC showdown. Both teams have struggled this season and are nowhere close to the championship. The Huskies have a 3-8 overall and a 2-5 conference record, and enter this game on the back of a 35-19 defeat to Western Michigan. When they take the pitch against the Golden Flashes, they will aim to end the campaign on a positive note.

The Golden Flashes, too, don't have a great record. They have won just four of their 11 games, and have a 3-4 record in the conference. Like Northern Illinois, they are also entering the game after a defeat, notably to Central Michigan (28-16), and will try to sign off with a win.

READ MORE: Fubo Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Northern Illinois vs Kent State: Date & kick-off time

The Northern Illinois vs Kent State game will be played on November 28 at the Huskie Stadium.

Date November 28, 2025 Kick-off Time 12:00 PM ET / 09:00 AM PT Venue Huskie Stadium Location DeKalb, Illinois

How to watch Northern Illinois vs Kent State on TV & stream live online

TV Channel : CBS Sports Network

: CBS Sports Network Streaming Service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

If you are unable to watch the game due to a geo-restriction, you can use a VPN to bypass it. For live streaming sports, we always recommend NordVPN, as it is one of the best VPN services in 2025. You can also try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Northern Illinois vs Kent State Team News

Northern Illinois Team News

The Huskies have a chunk of questionable players, including offensive linemen Michael Jimmar, Thomas Paasch, Erik Murray, and Luke Skartvedt, wide receivers Jamari McIvory, George Dimopoulos, and Andrew Bond, defensive ends Jalonnie Williams and Roy Williams, tight end Jake Appleget, safety Ty Myles, and running back Jaylen Poe.

Kent State Team News

The Golden Flashes will miss the services of quarterback CJ Montes, offensive lineman Cecil Wilson, running back Anthony Jeffery, wide receiver Ali Fisher, and defensive lineman Garrett Dial. Three players, namely, wide receiver Joseph Federer, running back TaRyan Martin, and offensive lineman Boston Crowell, have been listed as questionable for this game.