Nobody has told Wout Weghorst that Man Utd don’t want him as two-goal Dutch striker claims Red Devils see him as ‘an asset’

Wout Weghorst says Manchester United consider him to be “an asset”, with nobody informing him that a permanent summer transfer has been ruled out.

Striker joined on loan from Burnley

Has struggled for end product

Links to alternative attacking options

WHAT HAPPENED? There have been plenty of reports to suggest that the Red Devils will opt against acquiring the Netherlands international striker on a permanent basis after taking him on a short-term loan from Burnley in the winter window. Weghorst has registered just two goals for United through 27 appearances, with the Premier League heavyweights now very much in the market for a proven No.9 to lead their line. Weghorst has, however, suggested that he may yet form part of recruitment plans at Old Trafford.

🏆 TOP STORY: Messi's Saudi Arabia move 'a done deal'

WHAT THEY SAID: Weghorst has told The Times when asked about his future: “In those [talks] the club said they are very satisfied with me. It has absolutely not been communicated with me that Man United don’t want to continue with me. They appreciate my value. They believe I am absolutely an asset for the team. Of course I have heard different things [in the media]. I have to wait and see what happens and focus on our goals in the league and cup competitions.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Part of the problem for Weghorst during his time at Old Trafford has been Erik ten Hag’s reluctance to field him in one set position, with the Dutchman operating as a central striker and a hard-running No.10. He added on the need to know where he stands heading forward: “I’m a guy who likes to play football. When your appearances are reduced, as has been the case lately, you realise what you are missing. If the club wants to keep me, I’ll have to know what role they have in mind for me.”

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Weghorst has become a Carabao Cup winner during his time at Old Trafford, while United are also through to the FA Cup final, but continued links to the likes of Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen suggest that the Red Devils will be looking elsewhere when it comes to bolstering their attacking ranks this summer.