Nick Pope injured! Newcastle star replaced in England squad by Tottenham stand-in Fraser Forster

- Pope ruled out through injury
- Forster takes his place
- England set to start Euro 2024 qualifying
WHAT HAPPENED? Pope played all 90 minutes of Newcastle's 2-1 Premier League win over Nottingham Forest on Friday but has now dropped out of the England squad due to a minor injury, according to The Athletic. Forster has been called up in his place and will join Jordan Pickford and Aaron Ramsdale as Gareth Southgate's goalkeeping options.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Forster joined Spurs on a free transfer in the summer as a backup option but has been needed in the first-team after Hugo Lloris was ruled out with a serious knee injury. Forster has made 13 appearances in all competitions for Antonio Conte's side so far this season, keeping four clean sheets.
AND WHAT'S MORE: The 35-year-old does have international experience. Forster has won six caps for England, the last of those coming in a 2-1 friendly defeat against the Netherlands at Wembley back in 2016.
DID YOU KNOW? Pope's Newcastle United haven’t kept a clean sheet in any of their last six Premier League games, their longest run under Eddie Howe and longest since going the first 14 games of last season without a shutout.
WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND? The Three Lions take on Italy on Thursday, March 23 in Naples and then head to Wembley to host Ukraine three days later.