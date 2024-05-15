Nice vs PSG: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Nice and Paris Saint-Germain, as well as kick-off time and team news.

PSG will breathe easy as the French champions when they take on Champions League hopefuls Nice in Wednesday's Ligue 1 contest at Allianz Riviera.

It's a rescheduled fixture from matchday 32, with Kylian Mbappe and co. coming into the tie on the back of a three-game losing run including a Champions League semi-final exit to Borussia Dortmund and a 1-3 league loss to Toulouse.

Meanwhile, the hosts will aim to pick up their third straight win in Ligue 1 following a 1-0 win over Le Havre in order to keep their hopes of playing in the European top flight next season alive.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Nice vs PSG kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm EST Venue: Allianz Riviera

The Ligue 1 match between Nice and Paris Saint-Germain will be played at Allianz Riviera in Nice, France.

It will kick off at 3 pm EST on Wednesday, May 15, in the United States (US).

How to watch Nice vs PSG online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Ligue 1 match between Nice and Paris Saint-Germain will be broadcast live on TV on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Nice team news

Alexis Beka Beka continues to remain out of action since his suicide attempt last September, while Sofiane Diop and Valentin Rosier are ruled out on account of injuries.

The three-man frontline should be led by Terem Moffi, who scored a brace against PSG in the reverse fixture.

Nice possible XI: Bulka; Mendy, Todibo, Dante, Bard; Sanson, Rosario, Thuram; Boga, Moffi, Cho

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bulka, Dupe, Boulhendi Defenders: Todibo, Dante, Doumbouya, Nahounou, Bard, Perraud, Lotomba, Mendy Midfielders: Ndayishimiye, Rosario, Thuram, Boudaoui, Sanson, Louchet, Traore, Boga Forwards: Moffi, Claude-Maurice, Laborde, Guessand, Cho, Balde

PSG team news

There could be returns to the XI for the likes of Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi, Fabian Ruiz and Ousmane Dembele.

However, PSG boss Luis Enrique will remain without Presnel Kimpembe, Layvin Kurzawa, Sergio Rico and Lucas Hernandez through injuries.

PSG possible XI: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Mendes; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Ruiz; Dembele, K. Mbappe, Barcola

Position Players Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Tenas, Navas, Letellier Defenders: Marquinhos, Skriniar, Beraldo, Mendes, Hakimi, Mukiele Midfielders: Ugarte, Pereira, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Ruiz, Soler, E. Mbappe, Lee, Mayulu Forwards: K. Mbappe, Asensio, Kolo Muani, Ramos, Dembele, Barcola

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Nice and Paris Saint-Germain across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 13, 2024 PSG 3-1 Nice Coupe de France September 15, 2023 PSG 2-3 Nice Ligue 1 April 8, 2023 Nice 0-2 PSG Ligue 1 October 1, 2022 PSG 2-1 Nice Ligue 1 March 5, 2022 Nice 1-0 PSG Ligue 1

