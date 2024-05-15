Nice vs PSG: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

PSG will breathe easy as the French champions when they take on Champions League hopefuls Nice in Wednesday's Ligue 1 contest at Allianz Riviera.
It's a rescheduled fixture from matchday 32, with Kylian Mbappe and co. coming into the tie on the back of a three-game losing run including a Champions League semi-final exit to Borussia Dortmund and a 1-3 league loss to Toulouse.
Meanwhile, the hosts will aim to pick up their third straight win in Ligue 1 following a 1-0 win over Le Havre in order to keep their hopes of playing in the European top flight next season alive.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Nice vs PSG kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|May 15, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|3 pm EST
|Venue:
|Allianz Riviera
The Ligue 1 match between Nice and Paris Saint-Germain will be played at Allianz Riviera in Nice, France.
It will kick off at 3 pm EST on Wednesday, May 15, in the United States (US).
How to watch Nice vs PSG online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the Ligue 1 match between Nice and Paris Saint-Germain will be broadcast live on TV on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
Nice team news
Alexis Beka Beka continues to remain out of action since his suicide attempt last September, while Sofiane Diop and Valentin Rosier are ruled out on account of injuries.
The three-man frontline should be led by Terem Moffi, who scored a brace against PSG in the reverse fixture.
Nice possible XI: Bulka; Mendy, Todibo, Dante, Bard; Sanson, Rosario, Thuram; Boga, Moffi, Cho
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Bulka, Dupe, Boulhendi
|Defenders:
|Todibo, Dante, Doumbouya, Nahounou, Bard, Perraud, Lotomba, Mendy
|Midfielders:
|Ndayishimiye, Rosario, Thuram, Boudaoui, Sanson, Louchet, Traore, Boga
|Forwards:
|Moffi, Claude-Maurice, Laborde, Guessand, Cho, Balde
PSG team news
There could be returns to the XI for the likes of Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi, Fabian Ruiz and Ousmane Dembele.
However, PSG boss Luis Enrique will remain without Presnel Kimpembe, Layvin Kurzawa, Sergio Rico and Lucas Hernandez through injuries.
PSG possible XI: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Mendes; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Ruiz; Dembele, K. Mbappe, Barcola
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Donnarumma, Tenas, Navas, Letellier
|Defenders:
|Marquinhos, Skriniar, Beraldo, Mendes, Hakimi, Mukiele
|Midfielders:
|Ugarte, Pereira, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Ruiz, Soler, E. Mbappe, Lee, Mayulu
|Forwards:
|K. Mbappe, Asensio, Kolo Muani, Ramos, Dembele, Barcola
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Nice and Paris Saint-Germain across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|March 13, 2024
|PSG 3-1 Nice
|Coupe de France
|September 15, 2023
|PSG 2-3 Nice
|Ligue 1
|April 8, 2023
|Nice 0-2 PSG
|Ligue 1
|October 1, 2022
|PSG 2-1 Nice
|Ligue 1
|March 5, 2022
|Nice 1-0 PSG
|Ligue 1