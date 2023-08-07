More chaos for PSG! Neymar tells Ligue 1 champions he wants to leave this summer - and he's eyeing a return to Barcelona

Neymar has told Paris Saint-Germain that he wants to leave the club this summer after six years in the French capital.

WHAT HAPPENED? According to French outlet L'Equipe, the Brazilian has informed PSG that he intends to move on before the end of the transfer window.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The report states that Neymar, now 31, wants a return to Barcelona, the team he left in the summer of 2017 to sign for PSG. The protests by PSG's fans outside Neymar's house in May have reportedly affected Neymar and this is the catalyst for the player wanting to leave.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Having already lost Lionel Messi and with Kylian Mbappe also looking to leave, it seems unlikely that PSG would sanction a Neymar departure also. Moreover, it remains to be seen if Barcelona could afford Neymar, considering their fragile finances.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? The irony of the situation is that PSG tried to offload Neymar a year ago, but such was his contract that no one could afford him and he wanted to stay in Paris. Now, the roles are reversed but the outcome is still the same. No clubs outside of Saudi Arabia could produce the financial package to sign the 31-year-old.