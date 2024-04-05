Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s MLB game between New York Yankees vs Toronto Blue Jays.

Two sides with opposite fate lock horns in a Saturday MLB clash as a high-flying New York Yankees cross swords against a stumbling Toronto Blue Jays.

The New York Yankees have begun the new MLB campaign according to their own level. They are first in the AL East ranking with six wins and just one defeat. The baseball heavyweights have scored an astounding 32 with an average of 0.238 as they look to continue their dominance against a stumbling outfit.

Toronto Blue Jays, on the other hand, have three wins and four defeats as they lost their series against Houston after sharing the spoils against Tampa Bay in their opening encounters. With the Yankees standing tall in front of them, the Blue Jays would be hoping to itch a miracle and turn around their fortunes.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Yankees vs Blue Jays game.

New York Yankees vs Toronto Blue Jays: Date & First Pitch Time

New York Yankees welcome Toronto Blue Jays to the illustrious Yankee Stadium in New York on April 6, 2024. The first pitch for the MLB encounter between the Yankees and Blue Jays is scheduled for 7:05 pm ET / 4:05 pm PT in the US.

Date Saturday, April 6, 2024 First pitch time 7:05 pm ET / 4:05 pm PT Arena Yankee Stadium Location New York

How to watch New York Yankees vs Toronto Blue Jays on TV & stream live online

Fans in the United States can watch the clash between the Yankees and Blue Jays on MLB.tv through FuboTV, which offers a free trial.

New York Yankees vs Toronto Blue Jays Rosters and Injury Reports

New York Yankees

While batting, baseball shortstop Anthony Volpe has been an integral figure for the Yankees, managing six runs, nine hits, three doubles, and one home run, taking his batting average to an astounding 0.409.

Juan Soto has the highest hits for the Yankees with 10, while Oswald Cabrera has scored the most home runs with two and has an RBI of 7.

American baseball pitcher Carlos Rodon has seven strikeouts and has been the player to watch out for the hosts, earning three runs and an Earned Runs Average of 2.79.

Art Warren, Justin Lange (shoulder), Jorbit Vivas (face), Chase Hampton (fracture), and James Norwood are all day-to-day reserves for the hosts.

The players absent for the next two months are JT Brubaker (elbow), Gerrit Cole (elbow), Jasson Dominguez (elbow), Lou Trivino (elbow), and Scott Effross (back), while DJ LeMahieu and Oswald Peraza are sidelined for the next ten days due to foot and shoulder injuries, respectively.

Toronto Blue Jays

Justin Turner has four runs, seven hits, four doubles, and one home run for the Blue Jays, and he could play a crucial role once again. Meanwhile, George Springer has struck two scintillating home runs with five runs and three hits.

Jose Berrios has earned three runs while pitching with 12 hits, two home runs, eight strikeouts, and one win. Chris Bassist has the most strikeouts for the visitors with nine, eight earned runs, and two home runs.

The Blue Jays don't have multiple names ruled out due to knocks, but Alek Manoah (shoulder), Jordan Romano (elbow), and Erik Swanson (forearm) are all enlisted under 15-day reserves while Danny Jansen is sidelined for the next 10 days due to his wrist issue.

Canadian international Joey Votto missed the opening fixtures due to an ankle injury. He's scheduled to be on the bench once again, while Trent Palmer is a day-to-day reserve.

Recent results

New York Yankees

Date Opponent Result 3 April 2024 Arizona (W) `6-5 F/11 2 April 2024 Arizona (L) 7-0 1 April 2024 Arizona (W) 5-2 31 March 2024 Houston (W) 4-3 30 March 2024 Houston (L) 5-3

Toronto Blue Jays