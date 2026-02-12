Get ready for pure entertainment magic! The 2026 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game tips off this Friday, February 13, 2026, at 7:00 PM ET (4:00 PM PT) at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, launching the spectacular 75th NBA All-Star Weekend. You're about to witness an electrifying collision of basketball talent and Hollywood stardom as celebrities, professional athletes, and entertainment icons take center court for one unforgettable night.

This isn't your typical celebrity showdown. The energy radiating from Inglewood promises hilarious moments, jaw-dropping plays, and pure star power colliding on the hardwood. Whether you're streaming on ESPN+, tuning into ESPN or ABC, or catching the action on the ESPN App, you won't want to miss this thrilling kickoff to All-Star Weekend. Brace yourself for the ultimate blend of sports, entertainment, and celebrity charisma that only the NBA can deliver. This is the moment fans dream about all year long.

What Makes the Celebrity Game Special

You're about to witness something truly magical when the Celebrity Game officially kicks off the 75th NBA All-Star Weekend at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. This isn't your typical basketball game. You get an electrifying blend of competitive hoops meets pure entertainment featuring A-list celebrities from film, music, television, and social media.

What makes this event so special is the incredible lineup you'll see on court. Actors, musicians, athletes, and social media creators all unite for one unforgettable night of basketball action. The guest appearances and celebrity involvement create an atmosphere unlike anything else during All-Star Weekend.

You'll feel the excitement the moment you step into the venue. The beloved tradition has captivated fans for years because it perfectly captures that sweet spot between genuine athletic competition and high-octane entertainment. Players take the game seriously, yet the whole vibe remains fun and lighthearted.

This game sets the perfect tone for everything that follows during All-Star Weekend. You're not just watching basketball; you're witnessing celebrities showcase their skills, make memorable moments, and connect with fans in ways traditional games can't match. The energy is contagious, the stakes are playful, and the entertainment value is off the charts.

Intuit Dome provides the ideal stage for this spectacular kickoff event, ensuring you experience the glamour and excitement that defines modern All-Star Weekend festivities.

Get ready for an electrifying showdown! The 2026 Celebrity Game tips off at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT on Friday, February 13 at the stunning Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. This year's matchup features star-studded coaching lineups that'll blow your mind. Team Giannis brings together the basketball legend himself alongside his brothers Thanasis and Alex, plus baseball icon Mookie Betts. Meanwhile, Emmy-winning comedian Anthony Anderson leads Team Anderson with his signature humor and competitive spirit.

Watch as reigning Celebrity Game MVP Rome Flynn returns to defend his championship title while battling for Team Giannis. The sidelines heat up with the presence of Lethal Shooter, the legendary NBA shooting coach, ready to elevate the entertainment factor.

You won't miss a second of the action! The entire event airs live on ESPN and ABC, with streaming available on ESPN+ and the ESPN App. Whether you're catching it from your couch or streaming on the go, this star-studded basketball extravaganza promises celebrity power, unexpected athleticism, and pure fun. It's the perfect warm-up to All-Star Weekend madness!

Teams and Rosters

Team Giannis

You're looking at an absolute powerhouse roster coached by Giannis, Thanasis, Alex Antetokounmpo, and LA Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts. This squad brings incredible star power. Rome Flynn, the reigning MVP, headlines the squad alongside NBA legend Jeremy Lin. You've got entertainment royalty with Keegan-Michael Key and Dylan Wang, plus insider perspective from ESPN's Shams Charania. Basketball creator Jenna Bandy brings social media expertise, while Tacko Fall delivers genuine NBA experience at 7-foot-6. The roster expands with global talent: rapper GloRilla, soccer legend Cafu, and NFL wide reciever Amon-Ra St. Brown. Rick Schnall, Hornets co-chair, adds front office credibility. Simu Liu potentially rounds out this elite crew.

Team Anderson

Anthony Anderson coaches this stacked roster featuring diverse superstars. Jason "White Chocolate" Williams, the legendary NBA showman, anchors your squad. Cody Jones from Dude Perfect brings viral content creation magic alongside rapper Badshah and producer Mustard. You've got Olympic sprinter Andre De Grasse for pure speed, NFL WR Keenan Allen for crossover appeal, and Mat Ishbia as Suns chairman. Reality TV sensation Taylor Frankie Paul and singer Adrien Nuñez add entertainment flair. Nicolas Vansteenberghe contributes reality star credibility. Simu Liu potentially joins this star-studded lineup.

Both rosters showcase incredible diversity spanning entertainment, sports, and social media, guaranteeing unforgettable All-Star Weekend performances.

Your Complete Viewing Options

Television Coverage

You can catch the action live on ESPN and ABC starting at 7:00 PM ET for a premier viewing experience. Both networks are bringing you comprehensive coverage with expert commentary and detailed analysis throughout the entire broadcast.

If you're a cable or satellite subscriber, you're in luck. Most standard packages that include ESPN/ABC bundling options give you immediate access to the game. Check your provider's lineup to confirm these channels are part of your current subscription.

What makes traditional TV viewing so appealing? ESPN and ABC deliver exceptional production value with high-quality streams, multiple camera angles, and professional-grade commentary. You'll get insights from seasoned analysts who break down plays, discuss athlete performances, and provide real-time reactions to every pivotal moment.

This is your go-to option if you prefer watching on traditional television devices. Whether you're settling in on your living room couch or gathering with friends, the networks ensure a seamless broadcast experience designed for maximum entertainment.

The combination of reliable coverage, polished production, and knowledgeable commentary makes ESPN and ABC the primary choice for traditional TV enthusiasts.

The Celebrity Game is meticulously positioned within a high-traffic Friday evening window to capture maximum domestic and international engagement. The broadcast strategy is designed to synchronize with the launch of the NBA All-Star weekend's broader competitive schedule.

The 7:00 PM ET tipoff is a deliberate choice to lead into the late-night programming of the Castrol Rising Stars and the NBA HBCU Classic, both of which will be hosted across the street at the Intuit Dome or the Forum respectively.

Event Component Date Time (Eastern) Time (Pacific) Hoop Streams Digital Pre-Game Feb 13, 2026 6:30 PM ET 3:30 PM PT Ruffles Green Carpet Coverage Feb 13, 2026 6:30 PM ET 3:30 PM PT Official Tip-Off Feb 13, 2026 7:00 PM ET 4:00 PM PT Halftime Performance (CORTIS) Feb 13, 2026 ~8:00 PM ET ~5:00 PM PT

The Linear Television Network

ESPN will remain the exclusive television home for the game in the United States. For households maintaining traditional cable and satellite connections, the game will be accessible on the flagship ESPN network.

Broadcast Talent : Mark Jones will provide the lead play-by-play commentary, joined by former NBA champion and analyst Richard Jefferson.

: Mark Jones will provide the lead play-by-play commentary, joined by former NBA champion and analyst Richard Jefferson. Sideline Reporting : Monica McNutt will handle on-court reporting, conducting live interviews with participants and managing the post-game M.V.P. (Most Valuable Player) trophy presentation.

: Monica McNutt will handle on-court reporting, conducting live interviews with participants and managing the post-game M.V.P. (Most Valuable Player) trophy presentation. Production Style: The broadcast will incorporate "Crunch Time" segments and the "Ruffles 4-Point Ridgeline" visuals, enhancing the gamified nature of the exhibition for the home audience.





Streaming Platforms and Apps

You've got serious flexibility when catching the action! Here's your roadmap to never missing a game.

Primary Streaming Platforms

The ESPN App is your go-to hub, offering live stream access to ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and ESPN on ABC content. You'll need either an ESPN+ subscription or a valid cable login to unlock everything.

The NBA streaming hub serves as the official platform, delivering centralized access to comprehensive coverage and highlighted moments.

Compatible Devices for Every Situation

Watch however you want:

Smart TVs for big-screen viewing at home

Smartphones for on-the-go streams during your commute

Tablets for comfortable couch viewing

Laptops and web browsers for desktop access

What's Inside ESPN+

This subscription unlocks live sports and select NBA content, perfect for cord-cutters seeking quality coverage without cable commitments. ESPN+ pairs excellently with other bundling options available, maximizing your value.

The Freedom You Want

Whether you're at home relaxing or catching highlights between errands, your preferred device works seamlessly. The beauty of modern streaming means you control when and where you watch. No more being tethered to your living room television.

These digital options represent the future of sports viewing. You're empowered to build your perfect viewing experience around your lifestyle, not the broadcast schedule!

Getting the Best Viewing Experience

You'll want to nail the technical setup first. Ensure your internet speed hits at least 5-10 Mbps for smooth HD streaming without frustrating buffering interruptions. If you're experiencing lag, close unnecessary apps running in the background and refresh your browser. These quick fixes often solve most streaming issues.

Next, invest in a larger screen. You'll catch all the action, game stats, and celebrity moments more clearly on a bigger display. Size matters when you're tracking fast-paced plays and close-up reactions.

But here's the secret: the best viewing experience balances tech optimization with social fun. Gather your friends for a watch party atmosphere. You'll amplify the excitement of All-Star Weekend with shared reactions and commentary. Grab snacks, set up comfortable seating, and prepare to celebrate basketball greatness together.

The right setup transforms how you experience every dunk, three-pointer, and red-carpet appearance. When your internet, screen size, and social environment work together, you're not just watching an event. You're living it. Get these elements aligned, and you'll enjoy every second of the entertainment this weekend brings.

MVP and Post-Game Coverage

You'll witness an electrifying MVP selection based purely on each player's on-court performance throughout the Celebrity Game. Reigning champion Rome Flynn will look to defend his prestigious title against fierce competition.

Once the final buzzer sounds, you're in for compelling post-game coverage. The MVP presentation ceremony kicks off with interviews featuring standout celebrity players sharing their thoughts on the action. Expert analysts break down game highlights, revealing the pivotal moments that shaped the outcome.

Here's the exciting part: news outlets and social media platforms immediately capture and distribute video clips of standout performances. Within minutes, clips go viral across platforms, giving you instant access to the best plays and reactions.

The MVP honor represents genuine recognition of excellence. You'll see celebrations, emotional acceptance speeches, and candid conversations with players discussing their performances. This coverage extends beyond traditional broadcasts, with streaming services offering exclusive behind-the-scenes content.

Social media buzzes with fan reactions, memes, and highlight reels within seconds of major moments. Whether you're watching live or catching clips online, you won't miss the drama, skill displays, and star power that make this celebration unforgettable. The post-game coverage amplifies the excitement, making the MVP award feel like the ultimate achievement in celebrity basketball competition.