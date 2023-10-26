'I would go to MLS!' - Victor Osimhen reveals he would rather play in the USA with Lionel Messi than move to the Saudi Pro League after summer link with Al-Hilal

Victor Osimhen would prefer to move to MLS to play with Lionel Messi than make a move to the Saudi Pro League after being linked with Al-Hilal.

Osimhen prefers MLS to SPL

Insisted he is happy at Napoli

Hailed SPL's growth after signing Ronaldo

WHAT HAPPENED? The Nigerian striker was pursued by Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal during the summer but their offer was rebuffed by Napoli who were keen to hold on to their talismanic goal-scorer after capturing the Scudetto in the 2022-23 campaign. However, Osimhen is yet to sign an extension with the club with his current deal expiring in 2025 which has led to continued speculation about his future.

WHAT THEY SAID: In a Twitch interview with Emiliano Viviano and former Italy forward Mario Balotelli, when the forward was asked to pick between the MLS or the Saudi Pro League he said: "If I had the same conditions, I would go to MLS."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: However, Osimhen acknowledged that the Pro League is going in the right direction since the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo then their summer spree which saw the likes of 2022 Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema and Brazilian forward Neymar Jr head to Saudi Arabia.

Article continues below

"They are trying to develop their league, which is good. One [Ronaldo] of the greatest of all time has gone there. Because of his [Ronaldo's] influence, they have attracted a lot of talented players to also go there. So for me it's really good, they are trying to build their league into one of the best. For me they are doing something amazing."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? After a slender 1-0 win over Union Berlin in the Champions League, Napoli will return to action against AC Milan on Sunday in a Serie A fixture.