How to watch today's Michigan State vs Mississippi State NCAA March Madness game: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

What you need to know about Michigan State vs Mississippi State

Now that the full bracket has been released for the NCAA tournament one of the interesting games to keep an eye on during the first round will be No. 9 Michigan State vs No. 8 Mississippi State.

Mississippi State will be making their second straight tournament appearance as they try to knock off Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo and the Spartans.

Michigan State has made every NCAA tournament since 1998 [not counting the 2020 season when March Madness was canceled due to COVID] and have made it to the Sweet 16 or further every season since 2020.

No. 8 vs No. 9 matchups tend to be tightly fought affairs and seeing as neither team ended the regular season with much momentum this game could easily go either way.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch No. 9 Michigan State vs No. 8 Mississippi State. in the NCAA, plus plenty more.

No. 9 Michigan State vs No. 8 Mississippi State: Date & start time

Date Thursday, March 21, 2024 Start time 12:15 p.m. ET / 9:15 a.m. PT Venue Spectrum Center Location Charlotte, NC

Where to watch No. 9 Michigan State vs No. 8 Mississippi State on TV & stream live online

The Wagner vs Howard game will air on TruTV. If you don't have cable TV or satellite subscription, the best way to stream the game is through the Paramount Plus service.

With all base subscriptions starting at $5.99/month and a flexible, rolling membership, Paramount plus is the perfect option for catching March Madness and other sports as well. You can cancel anytime and change your subscription to fit your routine.

No. 9 Michigan State vs No. 8 Mississippi State team news

Michigan State team news

Although they have not been performing at the same powerhouse level as they did during the 2010s the Spartans record of 19-14 overall and 10-10 in the Big Ten show they still have the chance to go on a deep run in the tournament.

Michigan State rode a wave of momentum to a 13-4 record during a 17-game stretch earlier this year that was spurred by their 88-64 win over Baylor. Tom Izzo and his squad will be looking to capture another monumental wave of momentum to carry them to another Sweet 16 appearance and beyond this year.

Mississippi State team news

The Bulldogs started the season strong after getting off to a 11-2 start and most of their success can be pinned on Cameron Matthews and Josh Hubbard. Hubbard has averaged a team-high 17.1 points per game as a freshman, while Matthews leads the team with team with 2.9 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.7 blocks per game.

Mississippi State has picked up major wins this year against big programs such as Auburn and two against Tennessee to give them hope that they can defeat the prestigious Spartans.

More NCAA March Madness basketball news and coverage