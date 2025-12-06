One of the headline clashes of the college basketball weekend is set for East Lansing, where No. 7 Michigan State welcomes No. 4 Duke in a heavyweight top-10 showdown. Recent history leans toward the visitors, the Blue Devils have taken 10 of the last 12 battles with the Spartans, but both teams enter unbeaten and carrying major momentum.

Duke rolls into the Breslin Center fresh off a statement victory over reigning national champion Florida in the ACC/SEC Challenge. This rugged stretch isn’t letting up anytime soon, with Texas Tech looming later this month, but the Blue Devils are embracing every punch, and they’re off to their best opening since the 2017-18 season.

Michigan State hasn’t been easing its way through the calendar either. The Spartans have already dug in against bluebloods, knocking off Kentucky and North Carolina to build a résumé built for March. They also opened Big Ten play with authority earlier this week, pounding Iowa 70–52. If the tone of the season so far says anything, it’s that neither side will be stepping into this matchup quietly.

Michigan State vs Duke: Date and tip-off time

The Spartans will face off against the Blue Devils in an exciting NCAAM game on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 am PT at Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan.

Date Saturday, December 6, 2025 Tip-off Time Noon ET Venue Breslin Center Location East Lansing, Michigan

How to watch Michigan State vs Duke on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Spartans and the Blue Devils live on FOX nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Michigan State vs Duke team news & key performers

Michigan State Spartans team news

Michigan State's calling card is the opposite: the Spartans win by defending like their lives depend on it. They carry arguably the strongest defensive résumé of any top-10 team, second in efficiency, seventh in opponent field-goal percentage, 11th in three-point defense, and eighth in limiting offensive rebounds. The downside? The offense remains a roller coaster, and MSU has the weakest scoring profile among AP top-10 programs. They don’t shoot it well from the perimeter, and even driving into the paint can turn into a grind.

The truth is blunt: if Michigan State walks away victorious, it'll be because the Spartans turned this into a defensive war and dragged Duke into the mud. And with Tom Izzo prowling the sideline, the "Izzo has something cooking" theory is never off the table.

Duke Blue Devils team news

Duke's offensive firepower has been nothing short of lethal. The Blue Devils are one of the most efficient scoring machines in the sport, torching defenses from every level of the floor.

At the heart of it all is Cameron Boozer, a projected top-five pick who has bulldozed his way into the national spotlight by averaging 23.6 points per game, second among Power Five players, while pulling down nearly 10 boards a night. Containing Boozer isn’t a game plan; it’s a prayer. And even if MSU somehow slows him, Duke’s depth doesn't take a breather, with Patrick Ngongba II and Isaiah Evans more than capable of turning a game on its head.

As a team, Duke sits inside the top-10 nationally in offensive efficiency, overall field-goal percentage, mid-range accuracy, and second-chance scoring. And don’t mistake them for a one-way juggernaut, defensively, the Blue Devils are every bit as mean. They rank sixth in efficiency, allow the fewest free-throw attempts in the country, and suffocate opponents to just 29% from deep and 36% overall. This isn’t a team with cracks — it's a team daring you to find them.