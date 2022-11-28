Marcus Rashford on same level as Kylian Mbappe, former Man Utd star Saha claims

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is just as good as Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe, according to Louis Saha.

Rashford used from the bench for England

Saha says he should start matches

Insists he is on 'same level' as Mbappe

WHAT HAPPENED? Rashford has come off the bench to play less than 20 minutes in each of England's two World Cup matches so far and managed to score in the 6-2 win against Iran. Ex-United striker Saha believes that the 25-year-old should be named in the starting XI, however, as he feels he is at the same level as France hero Mbappe.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I really like Marcus Rashford, you know he can be a starter, he's such a talent and threat," he said to Lord Ping. "In less than 20 minutes against Iran, he showed how dangerous he can be. I love Harry Kane, but Rashford is just a humongous talent and I love to see him at this level. Kane is the best player, but Rashford is my favourite player in the England squad because of his style and I really enjoy watching him play. When Rashford has the eye of the tiger, he's unplayable and at the same level as Kylian Mbappe.

"There will be times where fresh legs are needed in the squad, Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling are very good positionally but Rashford has more ability and physicality, he can score headers too. Rashford is more complete, but it does not mean he fits well in every game plan."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: England sit top of the table heading into the final round of fixtures in the group stage, and Rashford will be hoping coach Gareth Southgate gives him the nod to play from the start in their next game.

WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND? The Three Lions take on Wales in their last match of the group stage on November 29.