Marc-Andre ter Stegen opens up on Barcelona future and admits to lack of Hansi Flick contact during Ajax loan

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Marc-Andre ter Stegen has refused to close the door on a potential return to Barcelona after the conclusion of his current loan spell with Ajax. The veteran goalkeeper, who moved to the Eredivisie in the summer after losing his starting spot at Camp Nou, remains under contract with the Catalan giants until 2028.

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Losing his place at Camp Nou

Ter Stegen departed Catalonia for Amsterdam during the summer transfer window after falling behind Joan Garcia in the Barcelona pecking order. The 34-year-old goalkeeper had been a permanent fixture for the Blaugrana but sought regular minutes in the Eredivisie for the current campaign.

Despite departing on loan, the German remains tied to Barcelona for another two years. However, his long-term prospects in Spain appear uncertain, especially given the lack of communication with current manager Hansi Flick since his temporary exit.

Leaving the door open for a return

Speaking to BILD, the veteran shot-stopper made it clear that his emotional attachment to the Blaugrana remains intact after over a decade of service.

"I played for Barcelona for twelve years, so naturally I have a close connection with this club. It’s only November, so I really can’t say what will happen in the summer," he stated.

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Beyond club football, Ter Stegen is relishing his role as Germany's undisputed first-choice goalkeeper. He expressed immense gratitude for the trust shown by national team boss Jurgen Klopp.

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"It feels absolutely brilliant to know they have that much faith in me," he explained. "It shows that, when I’m fit, I can contribute a lot to the team."

Balancing youth and experience for Germany

While he is enjoying his international status, the Ajax loanee is not taking his position at Euro 2028 for granted. He acknowledged the intense competition for places and the national side's recent struggles on the global stage.

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Reflecting on the calls for a squad overhaul, Ter Stegen added: "We haven’t had the best of times with the German national team recently. Many are quick to call for new players to be brought in, for all the young players to be given a chance. In principle, I think that’s fine and the right approach. But there will also be difficult times, and that’s when experience will count."

Proving his worth in Amsterdam

Ter Stegen must now focus on delivering consistent performances for Ajax to maintain his match fitness and form. Securing a strong run in the Eredivisie will be crucial if he hopes to either reclaim his spot at Barcelona or solidify his position as Germany's No. 1 ahead of future international tournaments.

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With the summer transfer window still months away, the goalkeeper's immediate priority is succeeding in the Netherlands while awaiting any potential dialogue with Flick regarding his Camp Nou future.