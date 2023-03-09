Manchester United vs Real Betis : Lineups and LIVE updates

Manchester United look to recover from a deflating loss as they host Real Betis

Manchester United looks to recover from their nightmares at Anfield as they host Spanish side Real Betis in the Europa League Round of 16. The Red Devils were hammered by their English rivals 7-0 putting Erik ten Hag under some pressure before this European tie.

The Dutch manager recently guided the Manchester-based club to their first trophy since the reigns of Jose Mourinho but faltered at Anfield as a United manager once again. But if Manchester United can look past their slaughter by Klopp’s men, the clubs have showcased their class throughout this season.

A positive could be their beating of La Liga leaders Barcelona to enter this contest. With another Spanish rival knocking on their door, the Dutch manager would be hoping to see a replica of United’s previous performances.

Unlike their rivals, Real Betis enter the competition on a high as they have managed to win three out of their previous four games while restricting Real Madrid to a draw in their last outing.

And Betis’ manager Manuel Pellegrini returns to a familiar hunting ground as he has experienced massive success with United’s city rivals Manchester City.

Now with a slightly weaker squad on paper, Pellegrini would be hoping to cause more damage to United’s hopes. The Spanish side would be looking to take advantage of a deflated United side as they hope to make it past the Round of 16 of the Europa League for the first time in their history.

Manchester United vs Real Betis confirmed line-ups

Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Fred, Casemiro; Antony, Fernandes, Weghorst; Rashford

Real Betis XI (4-2-3-1): Bravo; Sabaly, Felipe, Pezzella, Abner; Carvalho, Rodriguez; Juanmi, Joaquin, Henrique; Perez

Manchester United vs Real Betis LIVE updates

Manchester United's upcoming fixtures

The Red Devils face Southampton next at home on the 12th of March before travelling to Spain to face Real Betis in the reverse fixture on the 16th of March. The Red Devils then host Fulham in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on the 19th of March.