Manchester United in pole position! Chelsea end pursuit of Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues are in search of a goalkeeper, with Edouard Mendy set to leave the club in the summer. They had shown interest in the in-form Inter custodian since April but have now decided against signing him. This has put Manchester United in pole position now to sign the goalkeeper, according to Evening Standard.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Red Devils are currently in talks with David De Gea over a contract extension but if nothing materialises, the Spaniard could make a move to Saudi Arabia. The club will then hope to rope in Onana, who is likely to cost £50m.

AND WHAT'S MORE: With Onana out of the picture, Mauricio Pochettino's side currently have three other goalkeepers on their shortlist, namely Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia, Dortmund’s Gregor Kobel and Brentford’s David Raya. Mamardashvili, until now, was the club's second choice after the Inter star.

WHAT NEXT FOR ANDRE ONANA? Onana worked under Erik ten Hag until 2022 and if Manchester United manage to sign him, he will reunite with his former coach.