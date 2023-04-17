Manchester City to let out-of-favour defender Aymeric Laporte leave the club if he pushes for a summer transfer

Aymeric Laporte will be allowed to leave Manchester City at the end of the season if the defender pushes for a move away.

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester City are willing to let Laporte depart in the summer if he decides to leave the club after losing his place in the team, according to the Daily Mail. Laporte has slipped down the pecking order this season and managed only seven Premier League starts for Pep Guardiola's side. The defender is thought to be frustrated by his bit-part role, and City will sanction departures for any players who are unsettled at the club.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Laporte could be set to follow Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko out of the Manchester City exit door. All three players left the Etihad Stadium is search of more regular minutes last year. Zinchenko and Jesus both moved to Arsenal, while Sterling also headed for the capital and joined Chelsea.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Manuel Akanji has been a big reason why Laporte has spent most of the season on the bench. The defender signed for City in the summer from Borussia Dortmund and has surprisingly gone on to feature regularly for Guardiola's side in his debut campaign with the club.

WHAT NEXT? Manchester City take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday at the Allianz Arena. The Cityzens head into the tie with a 3-0 lead from the first leg.