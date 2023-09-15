Man Utd-owned Mason Greenwood breaks record at Getafe before even making his debut

Mason Greenwood, fresh from leaving Manchester United on loan, has reportedly broken a record at Getafe before even making his debut.

The 21-year-old forward has headed to Spain after being informed that he has no immediate future at Old Trafford. He remains under contract with United through to 2025, but he has not played for the Premier League giants since January 2022.

That is due to a long-running internal investigation which followed his arrest on suspicion of attempted rape, assault and coercive control. Those charges were dropped in February 2023, allowing Greenwood to focus on resuming his professional career.

A season-long loan deal has taken him to La Liga side Getafe, and according to the Daily Mail, more shirts sporting ‘Greenwood 12’ on the back were sold within a week of his arrival than any other player in the club’s history.

Article continues below

Some 4,000 supporters turned up to the one-cap England international’s unveiling and he could be handed his debut against Osasuna on Sunday.

Greenwood has dined with Getafe’s president, while United are funding his accommodation in Spain, a translator that is available 24/7 and regular visits from friends and family.

The Red Devils are also paying the vast majority of the winger’s salary and no decision has been made as yet regarding his long-term future beyond the end of the 2023-24 campaign.