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Mauricio Pochettino has dismissed suggestions that he has become "too nice" since taking over at Manchester United, insisting he still possesses the aggressive edge that defined his time at Tottenham. The Argentine manager warned his squad that he is prepared to be strong and demanding as he attempts to overhaul the culture at Carrington.

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Redknapp questions Pochettino's edge at Old Trafford

Former England midfielder Jamie Redknapp sparked the debate on The Overlap with Tim Sherwood, claiming the 54-year-old had lost the edge he showed at Southampton and Tottenham.

Unprompted during Friday's press conference, Pochettino mounted a firm defence of his methods. He arrived a week ago with United stranded in the Premier League relegation zone after a dismal start.

Pochettino draws line between 'nice' and good

Redknapp contrasted Pochettino's past intensity with his relaxed demeanour at United. "When I saw Pochettino at Southampton and I saw him at Tottenham, he looked to me like he had that Argentinian dog in him," Redknapp said. "I look at him now and he's high fiving everyone, he's got the bracelets on, he's got the barnet. I think he's gone too nice, I do."

Pochettino rejected that view, insisting observers had misread his approach. "Do not misunderstand my words," Pochettino said. "Sometimes we are confusing two words that mean maybe something similar; nice and good.

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"I am not nice. I am not nice. We have to be good. That is a different thing," he insisted. "I am not nice. I am trying to be good. We know when we need to push, when we need to be strong and when we need to build something to improve the atmosphere and relationship and everything. These two things are different."

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Longer sessions and 14-hour days to fix United's slump

Pochettino has already lengthened training sessions beyond Michael Carrick's routine, though he knows rebuilding confidence amid fierce scrutiny is vital.

"I think it's easy for us because we arrived one week ago," Pochettino said. "It's easy to arrive here with full energy and be positive and try to build that belief that we need. But of course for the players it's so tough because we cannot go away from all that noise that is around this football club. It's not only in this football club. It's in every single club that is not performing well. That is why it's so tough for the players."

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His relentless workload has even delayed a meeting with managerial role model Sir Alex Ferguson. "I didn't have the opportunity," Pochettino added. "I send all my admiration and love to him and I promise I will send a text. Look, it's not to say nothing. It's 12, 13, 14 hours spent here in the training ground and I didn't have time. You know, we are so fully focused on trying to provide everything, to start to improve our performances."

Brentford visit marks Pochettino's Old Trafford bow

Pochettino takes charge at Old Trafford for the first time when Brentford visit on Saturday. With United stuck in the relegation zone, the clash provides an immediate test of whether his longer sessions and positive energy can cut through the external noise and lift a fragile squad.