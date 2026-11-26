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A coalition of Premier League heavyweights has intensified a legal battle against Manchester City following the recent findings regarding the club’s financial conduct. Manchester United, Liverpool, and Tottenham have all engaged the same specialist law firm to pursue compensation that could total hundreds of millions of pounds.

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Rivals instruct specialist lawyers after guilty verdict

According to The Guardian, the trio have hired London firm Wiggin and shared analysts to calculate their financial losses, though each club will file an individual claim. Tottenham made the first move under former chair Daniel Levy after City were charged in February 2023, before United and Liverpool followed, while Arsenal are preparing a separate case via retained lawyers HFS Kramer.

All four lodged legal notices in November 2024 to beat a six-year limitation deadline tied to Der Spiegel's November 2018 revelations - a technicality that previously helped City overturn a two-year UEFA ban in 2020. Action accelerated in September after an independent commission found City guilty of most of their over 100 charges, ruling they inflated income by over £900m through "sham contracts" between 2009 and 2018.

Legal insiders and Man City clash over incoming claims

An insider explained why the Wiggin-represented clubs are pooling analysis while pursuing independent payouts. "The cases are similar but different," the source told Guardian. "The ultimate causation may be the same, but the damages will be different so they will be separate claims."

City have denied wrongdoing since being charged nearly four years ago, launching an appeal in October and stating the judgment contained "multiple clear material errors of law, principle and fact and is unsafe". They added that "the club is innocent of the accusations made by the Premier League and a comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence exists in support of all its positions, relating to this case".

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Massive financial losses across the Premier League

Tottenham could file the largest claim after missing out on Champions League qualification to City four times, with Europa League football costing them over £120m. Arsenal also lost hundreds of millions after finishing fifth behind third-placed City in 2017 - beginning a six-year absence from Europe's top tier - and may claim over five players sold to City, including Samir Nasri and Emmanuel Adebayor.

Premier League Matches Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Fubo

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Ipswich Town vs Aston Villa Fubo

Everton vs Liverpool Fubo

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United Fubo

Arsenal vs Manchester City Fubo











United and Liverpool missed out on prize money, bonuses and commercial revenue as 2012 and 2014 runners-up. Chelsea have not instructed lawyers despite potential fraud extensions, while Everton, Newcastle, relegated clubs like Hull, and 2011 FA Cup runners-up Stoke - whose ex-boss Tony Pulis said in October they deserve the trophy - were also affected.

Appeals panel set to determine City's fate next month

Attention now turns to City's appeal, which a new three-person panel will hear next month. If the guilty verdict stands, United, Liverpool, Tottenham, and Arsenal are ready to launch separate damages claims.