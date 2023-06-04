Man Utd 'leading race' to sign Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa after latest high-profile David de Gea clanger

- United eyeing Costa as new goalkeeper
- De Gea has struggled this season
- Newcastle and Chelsea also interested
WHAT HAPPENED? United are said to be eyeing a potential swoop for Costa as they look to sign a goalkeeper to compete with De Gea. The Spaniard made a major mistake in the FA Cup final as he failed to keep out Ilkay Gundogan's second-half volley, despite getting a hand to the ball. He has made a number of high-profile errors this season, against Brentford, West Ham, and Sevilla, as well as City.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: A Bola reports that Newcastle and Chelsea are also monitoring Costa, who has developed into Porto's first-choice stopper. He is 23 and already has 11 caps for Portugal, while he has clocked up over 100 appearances for the Portuguese side.
AND WHAT'S MORE: United are said to have made an offer to De Gea over a new contract, but the deal has yet to be signed off by the club. As a result, question marks linger over who will be United's first-choice goalkeeper next season, particularly if the club manage to secure Costa's signature.
IN THREE PHOTOS:Getty
Getty Images
Getty Images
WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? They are likely to dip into the transfer market as they gear up for a return to the Champions League, having finished third and won the Carabao Cup this season.