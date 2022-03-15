Man Utd fans throw objects at Simeone after Red Devils crash out of Champions League against Atletico Madrid

Manchester United fans threw objects at Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone as he rushed towards the tunnel after his side defeated the Red Devils in the second leg of the Champions League last 16.

The Spanish side won 1-0 (and 2-1 on aggregate) as Renan Lodi headed in the go-ahead goal in the first half on Tuesday.

Red Devils supporters at Old Trafford showed their displeasure by going after Simeone, who escaped harm with his dash out of their sight.

Man Utd fans throw objects at Simeone

Man United fans can't hit the target either 😅 pic.twitter.com/zT299AZ6kB — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 15, 2022

Manchester United out of the Champions League as Atletico win 1-0 tonight. Simeone didn’t shake hands with anyone and sprinted straight off as the final whistle was blown, pelted with drinks as he went. pic.twitter.com/E87d6cVpXX — Charlotte Duncker (@CharDuncker) March 15, 2022

