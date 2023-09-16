'He is not important' - Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag admits he is uncertain Jadon Sancho will ever play for the club again following disciplinary breach

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag admits he is unsure over Jadon Sancho's future at the club following their public bust-up.

Winger in exile over social media post

Sancho critical of Ten Hag for dropping him

Dutchman refuses to clarify future

WHAT'S HAPPENED? The England international is currently training apart from the rest of the first-team squad after he hit out at the manager's words over dropping him for a clash with Arsenal in a now-deleted social media post. Sancho has reportedly since refused to apologise to Ten Hag over his actions, and apparent attempts to engineer an exit from the club for the ex-Borussia Dortmund star failed to materialise before global transfer windows shut.

Now, the 23-year-old finds himself in limbo with the Red Devils, and his chances of playing for the club's senior side again appear to be up in the air, with his manager refusing to give a concrete answer on his future.

WHAT'S BEEN SAID: Asked in his pre-match press conference ahead of facing Brighton whether Sancho could play again, Ten Hag simply responded: "I don't know. Tomorrow, we have a big game. We are going into a new block of games, many games in a condensed programme. I focus on that.

Article continues below

"He is not available, so in this moment, he is not important, because he can't contribute."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Dutchman's comments come amid a shortage of attacking power for United, with winger Antony also on leave amid multiple assault allegations made against the Brazil international.

Ten Hag defended his actions surrounding Sancho as key to ensuring harmony however, adding: "That is not about me, and to be strict. This is in favour of the team. I don't think about that [his social media post] and I don't talk about that.

"I have to win a game. It is all about that. The players who are there and available deserve me. I have to guide them, I have to prepare them, it is about that. I only focus on the players who are available."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

(C)Getty Images

WHAT'S NEXT? United will hope to give their stuttering season a kick-start against Brighton, ahead of a tricky opening Champions League clash with Bayern Munich on September 20.