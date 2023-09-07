Priced out: Man Utd's demands for Jadon Sancho revealed as Al-Ettifaq move collapses on deadline day

Jadon Sancho's proposed move to Saudi Arabia fell through because Al-Ettifaq could not afford to meet Manchester United's demands.

Sancho move to Al-Ettifaq collapsed

United wanted £50m purchase option in loan deal

Sancho has fallen out with Ten Hag

WHAT HAPPENED? United and Al-Ettifaq - managed by Steven Gerrard - were in talks regarding a loan move for Sancho after the winger publically fell out with Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag. According to the Daily Mail, although the Saudi club would have taken Sancho on loan for the rest of the season they could not afford to commit to the £50 million ($62m) purchase option United insisted on. The Saudi Arabian transfer window has now closed.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ten Hag left Sancho out of his squad for United's defeat to Arsenal on Sunday because the 23-year-old had not trained well during the week. Sancho publically responded to his manager's accusation, claiming that he has been used as a scapegoat since United signed him for £73m ($91m) from Borussia Dortmund in 2021.

WHAT NEXT FOR SANCHO?: Sancho's United career has never really taken off, but it is undoubtedly now at its lowest point. However, now that he will be staying at Old Trafford until January at least, he is set to hold talks with Ten Hag regarding his future at the club.