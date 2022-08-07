Ten Hag era off to awful start as Man Utd stunned by brilliant Brighton

Erik ten Hag's first game in charge of Manchester United turned into a nightmare as Brighton secured a shock 2-1 win at Old Trafford

Gross double seals Seagulls victory

Ronaldo fails to inspire comeback

Brighton's first-ever Old Trafford win

WHAT HAPPENED? A first-half brace from Pascal Gross gave Brighton a 2-0 half-time lead as United were booed off at half-time.

Ten Hag introduced Cristiano Ronaldo from the bench shortly after the break, and though United pulled one back through an Alexis Mac Allister own goal, they could not battle back to earn a point.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hope was high at Old Trafford after a bright pre-season, but United have come back to Earth with a bump following this loss.

Further new signings are clearly required if Ten Hag is going to be able to guide the club back towards the top of the table.

THE MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

Take your pick: Ronaldo or Lewandowski? Cristiano Ronaldo

Robert Lewandowski 9737 Votes Thanks for voting. Results will be shared soon. Take your pick: Ronaldo or Lewandowski? 59% Cristiano Ronaldo

41% Robert Lewandowski 9737 Votes

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

DID YOU KNOW? This is Brighton's first ever win against United at Old Trafford. They had only ever previously drawn two games at the stadium against the Red Devils.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? United travel to Brentford on Saturday, where Christian Eriksen will face his former club.