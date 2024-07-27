Manchester City vs AC Milan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch pre-season friendly

How to watch the pre-season friendly match between Manchester City and AC Milan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Coming off a 4-3 loss to Celtic in the pre-season, Manchester City will next face AC Milan in a club friendly at the Yankee Stadium on Saturday.

The Rossoneri are also winless in their preparation for the 2024-25 season. Paulo Fonseca's side lost to Roma 5-2 before picking up a 1-1 draw with Rapid Vienna last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Manchester City vs AC Milan kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 pm EST Venue: Yankee Stadium

The pre-season friendly match between Manchester City and AC Milan will be played at the Yankee Stadium in the Bronx in New York City, New York, United States.

It will kick off at 6 pm EST on Saturday, July 27, in the United States (US).

How to watch Manchester City vs AC Milan online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the pre-season friendly match between Manchester City and AC Milan will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirectTV Stream, Sling TV, ESPN+, ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

Globally, fans can catch the live action on Man City's official streaming service, CITY+.

Team news & squads

Manchester City team news

Academy team defenders Luke Mbete, Jahmai Simpson-Pusey and Josh Wilson-Esbrand can all feature at the back once again, while the whole bunch who participated in Euro 2024 and 2024 Copa America will remain absent. Rodri is either way dealing with an injury, too.

With goalkeeper Ederson Moraes linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, City boss Pep Guardiola is likely to stick with Stefan Ortega in goal.

Manchester City possible XI: Ortega; Lewis, Mbete, Simpson-Pusey, Wilson-Esbrand; Phillips, Perrone; Bobb, McAtee, Grealish; Haaland.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ortega, Ederson, Carson Defenders: Simpson-Pusey, Katongo, Galvez, Mbete, Lewis, Doyle, Mfuni, Samuel, Wilson-Esbrand Midfielders: Phillips, Grealish, Perrone, Bobb, Wright, O’Reilly, Susoho, Oboavwoduo, McAtee, Fatah, Hamilton Forwards: Haaland, Ndala, Heskey, Knight

AC Milan team news

New signing Alvaro Morata remains on a break following his recent exploits at the Euros.

After coming off the bench last time out, the likes of Fikayo Tomori, Ismael Bennacer and Alessandro Florenzi can all start from the onset against City.

AC Milan possible XI: Sportiello; Calabria, Tomori, Jimenez, Florenzi; Bennacer, Pobega; Chukwueze, Liberali, Traore; Colombo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sportiello, Raveyre, Nava, Torriani Defenders: Bakoune, Calabria, Florenzi, Gabbia, Jimenez, Kalulu, Terracciano, Thiaw, Tomori Midfielders: Adli, Bennacer, Musah, Pobega, Saelemaekers, Loftus-Cheek Forwards: Chukwueze, Colombo, Cuenca, Jovic, Leao, Liberali, Maldini, Nasti, Okafor, Pulisic

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Manchester City and AC Milan across all competitions.

Date Match Competition July 27, 2014 AC Milan 1-5 Manchester City International Champions Cup July 31, 2013 AC Milan 3-5 Manchester City Audi Cup

