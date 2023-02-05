Man City may not be best team for Haaland, says Carragher

Erling Haaland may have made the wrong decision by joining Manchester City, Jamie Carragher has said.

Haaland failed to score in loss to Tottenham

Norway striker has faced criticism recently

Carragher feels City style may not suit him

WHAT HAPPENED? Although he has already scored 25 goals in the Premier League since joining City from Borussia Dortmund last season, Haaland could not make the difference as his side lost 1-0 to Tottenham on Sunday. In fact, the 22-year-old failed to manage a single shot in a game for the first time since 2020.

WHAT THEY SAID: Carragher believes City's playing style may not be a good fit for the Norway star, saying on Sky Sports: "You think of the goal he got vs West Ham when there was space in behind and he gets in behind. I know that's not there every time due to the way City play. He's come from a counter-attacking league where it's end to end. You saw his blistering pace there - we don't see it here. He might have picked the wrong club to actually get the best out of him."

He added: "We're not seeing everything of Haaland. City have scored the exact number of goals as last season. He's got 25 of them but City overall have scored the same number overall. However, they've conceded more and are easier to counter-attack against now. They are a different - and lesser team - with Haaland in the team. That's not his fault. City won't play end-to-end football. That's not Pep Guardiola's way. His players don't have the energy or power to play that way - they build up slowly and push the opposition back to their box and play from there.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sunday's match is just the latest in which the striker has drawn a blank, having failed to find the net in recent games against Chelsea, Southampton Manchester United and Arsenal.

WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND? The attacker will hope to rediscover his scoring touch again when City take on Aston Villa next week.