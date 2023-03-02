'There's also Madrid' - Erling Haaland's agent makes eyebrow-raising remark about 'magic' Spanish club amid Man City future speculation

Erling Haaland's agent fuelled speculation about the striker's future by claiming that joining Real Madrid is a "dream" move for players.

WHAT HAPPENED? Haaland has been a huge hit at Manchester City since signing from Borussia Dortmund on a contract that runs until 2027. However, there has already been talk of a future move to Real Madrid. Manager Pep Guardiola has been forced to deny Haaland has a clause in his contract that would allow him to leave for the Santiago Bernabeu in 2024, but his agent Rafaela Pimenta has suggested most players would love to play for Los Blancos.

WHAT THEY SAID: "There's the Premier League and then there's also Madrid," Pimenta told the Financial Times Business of Football Summit. "They have something of their own that is also the dream for the players. Madrid keeps this magic going. They don't have the weekly competitions, but they have the Champions League."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland has smashed all kinds of records since joining Manchester City and leads the scoring charts in the Premier League with 27 goals from just 24 games. If he does ever decide to leave Manchester City then he certainly will not lack for admirers.

DID YOU KNOW? Haaland has scored 27 Premier League goals this season, the most by a Man City player in a single campaign. Only two players have scored more in their debut season in the competition – Andy Cole (34 in 1993-94) and Kevin Phillips (30 in 1999-00)

WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND? The striker will be back in action with Manchester City on Saturday against Newcastle United in the Premier League.