How to watch today’s Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, play start time, stats & everything you need to know

How to watch the IPL match between LSG vs PBKS, as well as the play start time and team news.

The clash between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Punjab Kings is set to place on March 30, 2024, at 10:00 AM ET in match-11 IPL 2024.

The Lucknow Super Giants and the Punjab Kings, both the teams are eager to get back on track after losing their previous games, so the air is electric with excitement. The Lucknow Super Giants are determined to make a statement at home after losing to Rajasthan Royals.

In the same way, the Punjab Kings are also desperate for a win to get their season back on track after losing to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Fans got ready for an exciting game between two strong teams because the stakes were very high. The memories of their last match, which Lucknow won by a huge 56-run margin, made the upcoming match even more exciting.

As the players took the field, excitement ran high, which meant that the game would be exciting and full of surprises.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings: Date & Play Start Time

The IPL match between the Lucknow Super Kings and the Punjab Kings will take place on 30 March 2024, at 10:00 AM ET at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, in Lucknow India.

Date 30 March 2024 Play Start Time 10:00 AM ET Venue Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium Location Lucknow, India

How to watch LSG vs PBKS IPL match online - TV Channels & Live Streams

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between LSG and PBKS online through WillowTV. The best streaming service for watching WillowTV is SlingTV. SlingTV offers two packages that include WillowTV, the Dashkin Flex Pack, and the Desi Binge Plus.

A SlingTV Orange subscription combined with Willow Cricket Monthly is only $50 a month, a bargain price for cricket fans compared to most cable subscriptions that include willowTV in their channel lineup. Sling Orange also includes ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3, so you are guaranteed various sports coverage throughout the year.

LSG vs PBKS Team News

Lucknow Super Giants Team News

The KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants had a rough beginning to their IPL 2024 Campaign as they lost to the Rajasthan Royals by 20 runs despite having chances to turn the tide of the match. Even though the team had a strong batting lineup, they had trouble forming important partnerships, which ultimately cost them the game. But now that the loss is over, Rahul and his team are determined to get their first points by beating the Punjab Kings in their next game.

With the confidence KL Rahul gained from playing well in the last game, he wants to keep up his good form while batting with the dynamic Quinton de Kock. With Devdutt Padikkal at No. 3 and his potential to help, the hope is that Ayush Badoni and Deepak Hooda can help them build strong innings.

The lower middle order, which includes Nicolas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, and Marcus Stoinis, gives the batting order more depth and strength.

Moshin Khan and Naveen-ul-Haq are in charge of getting early breakthroughs in the bowling department to put pressure on the Punjab Kings. Krunal Pandya, who showed promise in the last game, is in charge of keeping the scoring rate under control during the middle overs, working with sharp Ravi Bishnoi. With Yash Thakur, Ayush Badoni, and Marcus Stoinis as bowlers who can do a lot of different things, the Lucknow Super Giants are ready to use a strong and varied bowling attack against their opponents.

LSG Probable Playing XI Against PBKS

KL Rahul (c and wk), Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Moshin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Deepak Hooda (impact player).

Punjab Kings Team News

The Punjab Kings, captained by Shikhar Dhawan, suffered a 4-wicket defeat to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the previous match. Their inconsistent play with the ball cost them because they lost when they should have been strong. Dhawan is looking forward to seeing his players be more disciplined in the next game.

Shikhar Dhawan wants to build a strong base with Johny Bairstow at the top order by building on the good things he did in the last game. The team is expecting a strong performance from his talented lineup, which will be helped by the power of Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, and Sam Curran in the middle order.

Also, Shashank Singh and Jiesh Sharma's contribution to the lower middle order will be very important for adding to the team's batting depth.

The Punjab Kings bowler needs to fix the problem they had in the last game when it comes to bowling. With the new ball, Sam Curran and Arshdeep Singh are expected to bowl powerful spells, and Kagiso Rabada is expected to lead the attack well. During the middle overs, the team depends on Harpreet Brar and Harshal Patel to keep things under control.

Additionally, Rahul Chahar needs to play more accurately if the team wants to get a better handle on the other team in the next game.

PBKS Probable Playing XI Against LSG

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh (impact player).

Head-to-Head Records

Here is a record of the last three meetings between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Punjab Kings in IPL matches: