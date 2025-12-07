How to watch LSU vs Texas Tech NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The LSU Tigers and Texas Tech Red Raiders square off Sunday afternoon in the USLBM Coast to Coast Challenge at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

LSU rolls into the matchup riding an unbeaten 8–0 start, including three wins away from Baton Rouge. The Tigers' most recent outing was a 78–69 victory over Boston College, continuing their early-season momentum.

Texas Tech counters with a 6–2 mark and has been flawless on its home floor, boasting a 5–0 record in Lubbock. The Red Raiders, currently slotted at No. 19 in the AP Top 25, represent the always-tough Big 12 and look to add another quality win to their résumé.

LSU vs Texas Tech: Date and tip-off time

The Tigers will face off against the Red Raiders in an exciting NCAAM game on Sunday, December 7, 2025 at 3:00 pm ET or 12:00 pm PT at T-Mobile Center in Fort Worth, Texas.

Date Sunday, December 7, 2025 Tip-off Time 3:00 pm ET or 12:00 pm PT Venue T-Mobile Center Location Fort Worth, Texas

How to watch LSU vs Texas Tech on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Tigers and the Red Raiders live on ESPN2 nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

LSU vs Texas Tech team news & key performers

LSU Tigers team news

For LSU, Mike Nwoko anchors the offense, averaging 16.8 points per game while finishing an eye-popping 72.4% of his shots. Freshman guard Dedan Thomas Jr. isn’t far behind, chipping in 15.5 points on 50% shooting. Like Tech, the Tigers boast four double-figure scorers. On the glass, LSU has been even stronger, pulling down 43.5 rebounds a night, with Marquell Sutton leading the charge at 9.0 per game. Thomas Jr. also orchestrates the Tigers’ offense with 7.0 assists and tops the team in steals at 1.1 per game, while Robert Miller III protects the rim with 1.2 blocks on average.

Injury report: Jalen Reed remains sidelined for LSU.

Texas Tech Red Raiders team news

JT Toppin has been the engine for Texas Tech, pacing the team in scoring, rebounding, and rim protection. The sophomore standout is putting up 22.1 points, 11.0 boards, and a block per game. Christian Andersen has emerged as the Red Raiders’ do-it-all guard, ranking second in scoring while steering the offense with 6.9 assists and leading the team with 2.0 steals per contest. In total, four Tech players are averaging double-digit points. As a unit, the Red Raiders post 39.4 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.6 steals, 3.5 blocks, and 10.6 turnovers per outing.

Injury report: Jaylen Petty, Marial Akuentok, and Josiah Moseley are all listed as questionable.