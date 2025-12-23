How to watch Louisville vs Toledo NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The 2025 Boca Raton Bowl will feature a clash between the Toledo Rockets and the Louisville Cardinals on Tuesday afternoon. Toledo wrapped up its regular season in style, rolling past Central Michigan 21–3 on Nov. 29, while Louisville capped its schedule with a dominant 41–0 shutout of rival Kentucky later that same day.

The Rockets enter bowl season at 8–4 overall and 6–2 in MAC play, good enough for a share of second place. They’re riding plenty of momentum after stringing together four straight wins, though they’ll be adjusting on the fly with interim head coach Robert Weiner at the helm following Jason Candle’s departure to UConn. Toledo will also be without starting quarterback Tucker Gleason, who suffered an injury in the season finale and is not expected to suit up.

Louisville also finished the year 8–4, landing in a tie for seventh in the ACC, but the Cardinals limped to the finish line with losses in three of their final four games. They’ll be shorthanded in this matchup as well, with defensive linemen Rene Konga and Wesley Bailey opting out, and top wide receiver Chris Bell sidelined due to injury.

Louisville vs Toledo: Date and tip-off time

Louisville Cardinals will face off against Toledo Rockets in an exciting NCAAF game on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, at 2:00 pm ET or 11:00 am PT at Flagler Credit Union Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida.

Date Tuesday, December 23, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:00 pm ET or 11:00 am PT Venue Flagler Credit Union Stadium Location Boca Raton, Florida

How to watch Louisville vs Toledo on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Louisville Cardinals and the Toledo Rockets live on ESPN nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Louisville vs Toledo team news & key performers

Louisville Cardinals team news

For Louisville, quarterback Miller Moss has handled most of the workload, completing 228 of 356 passes for 2,526 yards with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He’s also been a factor near the goal line with nine rushing scores. Behind him, Brady Allen and Deuce Adams provide depth but limited experience. The Cardinals’ ground game has been productive, led by Isaac Brown, who has piled up 782 yards and five touchdowns, though his status is uncertain. Keyjuan Brown and Duke Watson have also been key pieces, but both are listed as questionable.

Louisville’s receiving corps is headlined by Chris Bell, who paced the team with 917 yards and six touchdowns, though he will miss this game with a knee injury. Caullin Lacy has been the next most consistent option, with several other pass-catchers contributing in rotational roles. Kicker Cooper Ranvier has been dependable, converting the vast majority of his field goal and extra point attempts this season.

Defensively, the Cardinals will be without a pair of important linemen, as Rene Konga and Wesley Bailey have opted to enter the transfer portal. With both teams dealing with injuries, opt-outs, and roster turnover, the Boca Raton Bowl sets up as a test of depth, adaptability, and which program can better navigate the late-season turbulence.

Toledo Rockets team news

Toledo’s offense has revolved around Tucker Gleason all season, as the senior signal-caller completed 207 of his 320 throws for 2,515 yards, tossing 21 touchdowns against nine interceptions. He also chipped in on the ground with 144 rushing yards and four scores. With Gleason now doubtful due to injury, the Rockets may need to lean on backups John Allan Richter and Kalieb Osborne, both of whom have seen only limited snaps. Richter has been efficient in his brief appearances, while Osborne has flashed some dual-threat ability when called upon.

The rushing attack is spearheaded by Chip Trayanum, who has been a workhorse with 950 yards and 11 touchdowns on 166 carries. Kenji Christian has been a steady complementary option, while Willie Shaw III adds depth to the backfield. In the passing game, Junior Vandeross III has been the go-to target, hauling in 75 catches for 947 yards and 11 touchdowns. He’s been supported by a solid group of receivers, including Trayvon Rudolph, Jacob Petersen, and Trayanum himself out of the backfield. On special teams, Dylan Cunanan has been automatic on extra points and reliable on field goals, while Anthony Ruggles has seen minimal action.

Toledo will also be shorthanded defensively, with several key contributors entering the transfer portal. Defensive end Malachi Davis, safety Braden Awls, and linebacker Chris D’Appolonia will all be unavailable, further testing the Rockets’ depth heading into bowl season.