How to watch Louisville vs Kentucky NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Louisville Cardinals (7-4) and Kentucky Wildcats (5-6) renew their rivalry on Saturday at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium, with both teams looking to close out the regular season on a high note.

Kentucky enters this matchup fighting for bowl eligibility. A win keeps their season alive and punches their postseason ticket, while a loss sends them home for the winter. The Wildcats have shown some bite over the last month, going 3-2 in their previous five outings. That stretch included a convincing victory over Florida and a solid win against Tennessee Tech. However, their momentum was halted last weekend in a lopsided 45-17 defeat on the road at Vanderbilt.

Louisville, meanwhile, is aiming to wrap up the year with win number eight. The Cardinals locked up bowl eligibility back in late October, but things have gone downhill since. Their offense has sputtered, contributing to a three-game skid. They fell in overtime to California, suffered a heartbreaking 20-19 home loss to Clemson, and were overwhelmed 38-6 at SMU in their latest outing.

Louisville vs Kentucky: Date and kick-off time

The Louisville Cardinals will take on the Kentucky Wildcats in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 29, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 am PT at L &M Stadium, Louisville, Kentucky

Date Saturday, November 29, 2025 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 am PT Venue L & M Stadium Location Louisville, Kentucky

How to watch Louisville vs Kentucky on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ACC Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Louisville vs Kentucky news & key players

Louisville Cardinals team news

Louisville’s situation is even more complicated due to injuries. Senior quarterback Miller Moss sat out last week and remains questionable. When healthy, he has eclipsed the 300-yard passing mark three times this year. Star running back Isaac Brown hasn’t suited up since November 1 due to injury, but had been enjoying a monster season with 782 rushing yards in eight games. Fellow back Keyjuan Brown is also banged up but still leads the active group with 592 yards.

The receiving corps has been reliable, led by Chris Bell, who has posted 50 or more yards in all but two games before suffering an injury that will keep him out. With so many key players sidelined, Louisville mustered only 228 total yards last week, a predictable dip given the circumstances. Their season average has now slipped to 384 yards per outing.

Kentucky Wildcats team news

Cutter Boley continued to show flashes of his potential last week, throwing for 280 yards in the loss. The freshman has only hit the 300-yard mark once this year, but he’s still put together a solid debut campaign with 2,060 passing yards and a 15–10 touchdown-to-interception line. Kentucky’s offense typically leans on the ground game, and for good reason. Seth McGowan has topped 90 rushing yards three times and has churned out 702 yards on the season, while Dante Dowdell gives the Wildcats another punch with 533 yards of his own.

In the passing game, Kendrick Law remains the go-to option. The senior wideout has recorded at least 100 yards in two of his last five outings and sits at 524 receiving yards overall. Despite these weapons, the Wildcats were held to just 315 total yards in their most recent matchup, and they now average 395 yards per contest.