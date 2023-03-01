Liverpool vs Wolves: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Liverpool take on Wolves in the Premier League and here's how you can watch it in the US.

Liverpool will take on Wolves at home as their chase for a top four finish in the Premier League continues on Wednesday.

Jurgen Klopp's team will hope to bounce back from their Champions League Round-of-16 first leg defeat against Real Madrid and a goalless draw against Crystal Palace last weekend. They need to string wins together if they are to stand a chance at making it into the top four in the league.

Wolves have already faced Liverpool three times this season. They failed to beat the Reds in the FA Cup third round but managed to claim victory against Klopp's team in the Premier League. They will fancy another win when the two teams meet again in the league, this time at Anfield.

Ahead of the much-awaited clash, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Liverpool vs Wolves date and kick-off time

Game: Liverpool vs Wolves Date: March 1, 2023 Kick-off time 3.00pm ET

How to watch Liverpool vs Wolves on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the match can be watched live on on Peacock.

Country TV Channel Live stream US N/A Peacock

Liverpool squad and team news

Jurgen Klopp will be without Thiago Alcantara, Calvin Ramsay, Joe Gomez and Luis Diaz for the Reds' clash against Wolves.

Long-term absentee Ibrahima Konate and Darwin Nunez, who missed the team's last game, are set to return to the squad.

Liverpool possible XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Bajcetic, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Firmino, Jota

Position Players Goalkeepers Alisson, Adrian, Kelleher Defenders Tsimikas, Robertson, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Williams, Van Dijk, Konate Midfielders Fabinho, Milner, Keita, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott, Bajcetic Forwards Salah, Jota, Gakpo, Nunez, Firmino

Wolves squad and team news

Matheus Cunha was forced off the field in the last game and is not expected to return in times for Wolves' clash against Liverpool.

He will join Hwang Hee-chan, Sasa Kalajdzic, Chiquinho, Pedro Neto and Boubacar Traore in the list of absentees due to injury.

Wolves possible XI: Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Bueno; Neves, Lemina, Nunes; Traore, Jimenez, Sarabia