Liverpool vs Darmstadt: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the pre-season match between Liverpool and Darmstadt 98, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liverpool will take on Darmstadt in a pre-season friendly match at the Deepdale Stadium on Monday. The Reds lost a game for the first time in the ongoing pre-season when they suffered a defeat against Bayern Munich in their most recent outing. Jurgen Klopp and Co. will be looking to get themselves ready for the impending Premier League opener.

Darmstadt recently won promotion back into the Bundesliga after a six-year absence. They are winless in this pre-season but will be hoping to get a win in the bag ahead of their much-anticipated Bundesliga return.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Liverpool vs Darmstadt kick-off time

Date: August 7, 2023 Kick-off time: 2pm EDT Venue: Deepdale Stadium

The game between Liverpool and Darmstadt will be played at the Deepdale Stadium on Monday. Kick-off is at 2pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Liverpool vs Darmstadt online - TV channels & live streams

The Liverpool vs Darmstadt fixture will be shown live on CBS Sports Network in the United States and will be available to stream on fuboTV. Match highlights will be shown after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Liverpool team news

With just one pre-season match remaining, Klopp is likely to select his usual first-choice players for the upcoming season. This means that Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, and Ibrahima Konate are probable candidates for a return.

Alexis Mac Allister had to leave the field during halftime in the defeat against Bayern due to an injury. However, he has recovered in time to be able to feature in the friendly.

Liverpool Predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Jones, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Mrozek Defenders: Gomez, Van Dijk, Konate, Tsimikas, Robertson, Matip, Scanlon, Quansah Midfielders: Szoboszlai,Mac Allister, Clark, Mcconnell, Frauendorf Forwards: Doak, Nunez, Salah, Jones, Gakpo, Elliott, Jota, Koumas

Darmstadt team news

Darmstadt is currently grappling with a less than desirable set of unavailable players before the upcoming season begins. The defensive trio consisting of Emir Karic, Jannik Muller, and Frank Ronstadt are all currently sidelined due to injuries.

Additionally, the attacking pair of Aaron Seydel and Oscar Vilhemsson are contending with muscle-related issues. This might create an opportunity for Fraser Hornby, who was acquired from Reims this summer, to join the offensive lineup.

Darmstadt Predicted XI: Schuhen; Klarer, Zimmermann, Maglica; Bader, Gjasula, Nurnberger, Holland; Mehlem, Honsak; Hornby

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schuhen, Brunst, Behrens Defenders: Isherwood, Zimmermann, Karic, Müller, Bader, Holland, Riedel Midfielders: Celic, Mehlem, Schnellhardt, Kempe, Nürnberger, Müller, Honsak, Manu Forwards: Gjasula, Hornby, Seydel, Vilhelmsson, Stojilkovic

Head-to-Head Record

This is going to be the first meeting between these two clubs. Liverpool are the clear favourites to dominate and win but Darmstadt will be hoping to pull off a shock result.

