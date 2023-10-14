Liverpool make Leroy Sane their No. 1 target to replace Mohamed Salah and are willing to smash transfer record to land Bayern star

Liverpool are ready to smash their transfer record to sign Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane after identifying him as Mohamed Salah's replacement.

Liverpool eyeing move for Sane

Identify Sane as replacement for Salah

Ready to smash their transfer record

WHAT HAPPENED? Sane has a contract with the Bundesliga champions until 2025 but Liverpool are reportedly ready to break their previous transfer record of £80m, which they paid for Darwin Nunez, to sign the German international, according to the Mirror.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The report further states that the Egyptian is almost certain to leave for the Saudi Pro League next summer. Al-Ittihad had tried to sign the winger this season but the Reds managed to keep hold of their talisman. However, the club are aware that next season, Salah in all probability will head to the Middle East.

Al-Ittihad reportedly offered £150m this summer and the Reds are expecting an improved bid if they return with a renewed proposal next season.

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Jurgen Klopp's side will next face Everton in the Merseyside derby on October 21 in Premier League.