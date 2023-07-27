Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson completes £13m transfer to Al-Ettifaq to reunite with Reds legend Steven Gerrard

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson has completed a £13 million transfer to Al-Ettifaq, reuniting with Reds legend Steven Gerrard in the process.

Henderson moves to Saudi Pro League

Signs £700,000 per week contract

Leaves Anfield after 12 years

WHAT HAPPENED? Liverpool confirmed the departure of Henderson on Thursday, bringing to an end his 12-year stay at Anfield. The 33-year-old has reportedly signed a £700,000 per week contract with Al-Ettifaq and will play in Saudi Arabia under the guidance of his former Liverpool team-mate Gerrard, who was appointed as the club's new manager at the start of the month.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Saudi Pro League has attracted a whole host of top names this summer, with Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kane and Edouard Mendy among those to have turned their backs on the European game. Henderson is the latest to accept a lucrative switch to the Middle East, and Gerrard will hope that his presence can help Al-Ettifaq improve on their seventh-place finish in the league last season.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Henderson initially joined Liverpool from Sunderland in 2011, and went on to make 492 appearances for the Reds, scoring 33 goals. He became club captain after Gerrard's departure in 2015 and helped Liverpool win six trophies under Jurgen Klopp, including the Premier League and Champions League.

WHAT NEXT? Henderson could make his competitive debut for Al-Ettifaq when they kick off their 2023-24 Saudi Pro League campaign against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr on August 14.