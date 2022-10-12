Arsenal are monitoring Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka, according to Il Romanista.
Roma are also keen to get his services as he will be a free agent in the summer of 2023.
Leeds United's director of football, Victor Orta, has been in touch with Chelsea over the vacant sporting director's role, according to 90Min.
He is one of the several candidates who have been interviewed including Luis Campos, Paul Mitchell, Monchi and Michael Edwards.
Nottingham Forest have shown the door to the head of recruitment George Syrianos and Andy Scott, the head scout.
The newly promoted side made 22 signings in the summer but have performed miserably in the Premier League. After nine matches they sit in the 19th position with just five points.
However, coach Steve Cooper has been handed a new contract which will run until the summer of 2025.
Middlesbrough is no longer thinking about handing over the reins of the club to Michale Carrick, according to Football Insider.
Both parties were in advanced talks but the deal collapsed in the final lap and now the north-east club will look at other options to replace Chris Wilder.
AC Milan are interested in signing Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek, according to CalcioMercato.
He has a contract with the Blues until 2024 and the club is not ready to sell him any time soon.
Julen Lopetegui has refused to take charge of Wolverhampton Wanderers, according to journalist Guillem Balague.
Although the Spaniard met with chairman Jeff Shi he has decided to not take up the offer partly due to personal reasons.
Liverpool are considering to make a move for Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez, according to La Razon.
The La Liga outfit are willing to offload the player and will be happy to sell for around £21.9million (€25million).
Lautaro Martinez has been one of the most sought-after strikers in European football in the last couple of seasons. He has been linked with the vast majority of the best clubs at one time or another but he has admitted that he isn't thinking about a departure.
“That [transfer speculation] is in the past now,” he said. "Today I’m an Inter player and what I want right now is to always do my best for Inter. I work to give my best to Inter, to help my teammates, to grow every day. I try to focus on that, and I thank Javier [Zanetti] for those wonderful words.”
Tottenham's potential Achilles heel at the moment stems from a lack of squad depth with genuine quality. For that reason, Antonio Conte continues to scour the market to provide back-up options for his strong first team.
According to Record, Manuel Ugarte is one of the players who is on the wishlist at Spurs. Although, Sporting's €80m valuation might put them off if they are unable to reduce the price tag.
Cody Gakpo was the subject of plenty of transfer interest over the summer and it looks like that will be the case in the upcoming transfer windows. Leeds were set to strike a deal for the Dutchman on deadline day but missed out and his blistering start to the season could deny them even further.
Florian Plettenberg has claimed that Gakpo will wait for some of Europe's bigger clubs rather than jumping at the chance to sign for Jesse Marsch's side.
It looked for a few weeks during the summer transfer window that Adrien Rabiot would be moving to Manchester United. However, there was a breakdown in communications and he has now spoken out on the summer speculation and a potential new contract at Juventus.
“There was a lot of talk, but I’ve always been focused both in training and in the game," he said. "The renewal? I don’t know. At the moment, there are other things to think about. I’m focused on the pitch and doing well for the team, to get them out of the difficult and then we’ll see what happens."
Milan Skriniar could leave Inter as a free agent when his contract expires at the end of the season. That will put a number of Europe's elite clubs on alert with PSG a particularly likely destination given their previous interest.
Tuttosport (via Sempre Inter) have claimed that with no advancements in current contract negotiations, Inter would prefer to receive a fee in January rather than lose their star centre-back for free. A fee of between €20m and €25m might be enough to tempt the Serie A giants into parting with him.
PSG have no intention of selling Kylian Mbappe but if any club approaches to buy the French forward then they would ask for €300-350m, as reported by The Telegraph.
His relationship with the Parisian outfit is completely broken and wants to move out in the next transfer window despite signing an extension in the summer.