Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool to make £26m move for De Paul

Everton have found considerable value in a £20 million ($28m) deal for Abdoulaye Doucoure, but Carlo Ancelotti admits a bargain buy was not on his summer recruitment “list” at Goodison Park.

The Italian had informed his board that midfield reinforcements were required, with reunions put in place with former Napoli star Allan and ex-Real Madrid playmaker James Rodrigiuez.

While they brought energy and flair to the fold, Ancelotti was eager to add greater steel to this Toffees side and heeded the advice of director of football Marcel Brands when it came to targeting Doucoure.

