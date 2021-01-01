Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool to make £26m move for De Paul

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Rodrigo De Paul Udinese
Cincinnati confirm Newcastle's Scott trial

2021-03-01T21:30:00Z

Bargain buy Doucoure not originally on Ancelotti's list

2021-03-01T21:00:00Z

Everton have found considerable value in a £20 million ($28m) deal for Abdoulaye Doucoure, but Carlo Ancelotti admits a bargain buy was not on his summer recruitment “list” at Goodison Park.

The Italian had informed his board that midfield reinforcements were required, with reunions put in place with former Napoli star Allan and ex-Real Madrid playmaker James Rodrigiuez.

While they brought energy and flair to the fold, Ancelotti was eager to add greater steel to this Toffees side and heeded the advice of director of football Marcel Brands when it came to targeting Doucoure.

Read the full story on Goal here!

Bobic eyeing Frankfurt exit

2021-03-01T20:00:59Z

Fredi Bobic is looking to leave Eintracht Frankfurt this summer, according to Sky Germany.

The club’s sporting director is in talks to terminate his contract, amid claims he is being lined up for a role at Hertha Berlin.

Town takeover talk not affecting manager search

2021-03-01T19:30:58Z

Ipswich Town have insisted their search for a new manager is not being impacted by talk of a change in ownership.

Paul Lambert parted company with the club on Sunday, and reports suggest an offer is in the pipeline from a consortium in the United States.

Town general manager Lee O’Neill has denied that is the case, and said the focus is on getting a new coach in place.

“There is never a good time to change manager and it’s coincidental that the rumours around ownership (have come at this time),” O’Neill told the East Anglian Daily Times.

“Our priority right now is to try and get the right appointment for Ipswich Town Football Club right now.” 

Richards set for Bayern loan

2021-03-01T19:00:53Z

Reading full-back Omar Richards is on the brink of joining Bayern Munich on a free transfer.

Read the full story on Goal!

Neuhaus parts ways with Bielefeld

2021-03-01T18:30:53Z

Arminia Bielefeld have axed coach Uwe Neuhaus and his assistant Peter Nemeth.

The club are in the Bundesliga's relegation play-off spot and were beaten by Borussia Dortmund at the weekend.

Alaba talking to PSG

2021-03-01T17:30:54Z

Sky Germany is claiming that Bayern Munich defender David Alaba has held talks with Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Alaba said last month that he would be leaving Bayern Munich on a free transfer in the summer, and he has long been linked with Real Madrid.

However, there could be competition from the French capital if the latest report is to be believed.

Ihattaren set for PSV exit

2021-03-01T17:00:53Z

Mohamed Ihattaren is on the verge of departing PSV Eindhoven after a fallout with head coach Roger Schmidt.

Read the full story on Goal!

Silva aware of United transfer links

2021-03-01T16:30:52Z

Eintracht Frankfurt forward Andre Silva says he is aware of reports linking him with Manchester United and Atletico Madrid.

Read the full story on Goal!

Spurs join the race for Vazquez

2021-03-01T16:00:00Z

Tottenham have, according to the Daily Star, joined the race for Real Madrid star Lucas Vazquez.

The versatile 29-year-old is running down his contract at Santiago Bernabeu and, after being linked with several clubs across Europe, could drop into the free agent pool this summer.

Lucas Vazquez Real Madrid 2019
Guardiola sets his sights on Gosens

2021-03-01T15:30:00Z

Atalanta left-back Robin Gosens has emerged as a target for Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, reports TuttoMercatoWeb.

The Blues will open themselves to offers for Oleksandr Zinchenko in the next transfer window, with their sights locked on raiding Serie A for a suitable replacement.

Cahill waiting on Palace contract call

2021-03-01T15:00:00Z

Gary Cahill is feeling relaxed about his future, despite seeing his Crystal Palace contract run down, with the 35-year-old defender hoping to get an update on the Eagles’ plans shortly.

He has told the Evening Standard: "There are a lot out of contract and I am sure there are going to be changes made in the summer. I'm sure we'll find out that news, hopefully soon really so the lads can get sorted on their futures.

"By the end of the season, as long as I feel as fit as I do now, feel as hungry to win games, go out and perform and train as I do now then for sure I'll carry on playing."

Arsenal & Celtic to battle it out for Joseph

2021-03-01T14:30:00Z

Wigan starlet Kyle Joseph is a target for Arsenal and Celtic, according to The Mirror.

The 19-year-old forward has netted five goals for a struggling Latics side this season, with his potential being noted in Scotland and north London.

Arteta not in line for Barcelona job if Laporta is re-elected

2021-03-01T14:00:00Z

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is not an option to be Barcelona's new head coach if Joan Laporta wins the club's presidential election, Goal can confirm.

Speculation over Arteta's future began to rise over the weekend amid reports he could be in line to take the job at Camp Nou if Laporta returns to the club for a second term this month.

However, Goal has learned that the Gunners head coach has not been contacted by anyone associated with Barca over the role and he is not under consideration to succeed Ronald Koeman in the dugout.

Read more here.

Bayern submit €45m offer for Koulibaly

2021-03-01T13:30:00Z

Bayern have submitted a €45 million (£39m/$54m) offer for Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly - according to Tuttomercatoweb.

The German giants opening bid has come in far lower than the Italian club's valuation of the Senegalese star, but the may be forced to accept in the current financial climate.

Bayern have already reached an agreement to bring in Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig in the summer, and look set to bolster their defensive ranks even further with the signing of Koulibaly.

Kalidou Koulibaly Napoli
Stephan resigns as Rennes head coach

2021-03-01T13:00:00Z

West Ham will have to fork out £25m for Blackburn's Armstrong

2021-03-01T12:30:00Z

West Ham will have to fork out £25 million ($35m) to sign Adam Armstrong from Blackburn this summer - according to the Daily Mail.

The Hammers were planning to bid £10m for the 24-year-old, but the Rovers have upped their asking price in a bid to retain his services for another year.

Armstrong, whose current deal at Ewood Park expires in 2022, has hit 20 goals in all competitions for Blackburn so far this season.

Madrid want Salah but can't afford Liverpool star - Calderon

2021-03-01T12:00:00Z

Real Madrid are interested in signing Mohamed Salah, but would struggle to afford a deal for the Liverpool attacker, according to the club's former president Ramon Calderon.

Salah opened the door to a potential move to Santiago Bernabeu earlier this season by expressing his admiration towards the Blancos and Barcelona when discussing his future.

The Egyptian forward still has two years left to run on his current deal at Anfield and, although Calderon thinks the Reds will be reluctant to sell, he can see Madrid testing their resolve later this year.

Read the full story on Goal.

Ex-West Brom boss Moore lands Sheffield Wednesday job

2021-03-01T11:29:00Z

Barcelona willing to part with Griezmann for £50m (OKDiario)

2021-03-01T11:00:00Z

Man Utd & PSG keen on World Cup winner

Barcelona are, according to OKDiario, willing to part with Antoine Griezmann this summer for just £50 million ($70m).

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain, two long-standing suitors of the World Cup-winning forward, are said to be keeping a close eye on developments at Parc des Princes.

Antoine Griezmann Barcelona 2020-21
Liverpool to make £26m move for De Paul (TuttoUdinese)

2021-03-01T10:30:00Z

Reds readying raid for Argentine midfielder

Liverpool are, according to Tutto Udinese, lining up a £26 million ($36m) bid for Rodrigo De Paul.

That figure is said to fall short of Udinese’s valuation, but interest in the Argentine midfielder is building and the Reds intend to be at the front of a transfer queue.

Chelsea to give Gilmour a step back

2021-03-01T10:00:00Z

Chelsea are preparing to drop Billy Gilmour back into their development squad, reports football.london.

The highly-rated Scottish midfielder saw a possible loan move in January blocked off, as Thomas Tuchel looks to keep him around, but a lack of senior minutes will see him figure for the Blues' U23 side this week.

Man Utd set asking price for Lingard

2021-03-01T09:30:00Z

Manchester United will demand "upwards of £20 million ($28m)" for Jesse Lingard this summer, claims Eurosport.

The England international is currently taking in a productive loan spell at West Ham, but still has a year left to run on his contract at Old Trafford.

Real Madrid join race to sign Sassuolo star Locatelli

2021-03-01T09:00:00Z

Real Madrid have joined the race to sign Sassuolo star Manuel Locatelli - according to Calcio Mercato.

The Blancos are ready to compete with Manchester City and Juventus for the 23-year-old's signature in the summer.

Locatelli has featured im 21 Serie A matches for Sassuolo this term, scoring two goals.

Manuel Locatelli Netherlands Italy
Saint Etienne ready to sell Chelsea-linked Gourna-Douath

2021-03-01T08:30:00Z

Saint Etienne are ready to sell Chelsea-linked midfielder Lucas Gourna-Douath - according to Foot Mercato.

The 17-year-old will be available for around €25 million (£22m/$30m) this summer, with RB Leipzig and Milan also keeping a close eye on his progress.

Gourna-Douath has already racked up 23 Ligue 1 appearances for Saint Etienne in 2020-21.

Atletico to step up pursuit of Lyon's Guimaraes

2021-03-01T08:00:00Z

Atletico Madrid are planning to step up their pursuit of Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes this summer - according to Mundo Deportivo.

The La Liga outfit tried to sign the 23-year-old last summer but a final deal never came to fruition.

Atletico will return for Guimares when the transfer window reopens, with his current market value set at €30 million (£26m/$36m).

 

Man Utd & Leeds target Torino's Nkoulou

2021-03-01T07:30:00Z

Manchester United and Leeds United have identified Torino defender Nicolas Nkoulou as a transfer target - according to Tuttosport.

The 30-year-old previously played under Marcelo Bielsa at Marseille, but the Red Devils will likely be able to offer him Champions League football next season.

United and Leeds could both launch bids for Nkoulou when he becomes a free agent at the end of June.

 

Newcastle's Scott travels stateside for MLS trial

2021-03-01T04:00:06Z

Newcastle United's Kyle Scott has arrived in the United States to trial for MLS side Cincinnati FC, the Shields Gazzette reports.

Aguero will have to be at his best to play for Man City - Guardiola

2021-03-01T03:00:43Z

Pep Guardiola has insisted that Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero will have to earn his place in the starting XI.

Though a legendary figure at the club he has served since 2011, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss will not invite Aguero back into the team purely based on past glories.

Indeed, with a winning run now stretching to an astonishing 20 games, Guardiola can afford to be picky.

Read more here!

Pep Guardiola Sergio Aguero Man City GFX
Hines-Ike to complete DC United move

2021-03-01T02:00:55Z

DC United are set to finalise the signing of defender Brendan Hines-Ike, reports the Washington Post

The player arrived in Washington this weekend and will undergo a medical once completing a mandatory quarantine period.

Lucas Vazquez issues Madrid ultimatum

2021-03-01T01:00:42Z

Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez has presented the Blancos with a contract ultimatum, according to ABC

The midfielder wants a significant pay rise in order to pen an extension on his current deal, which expires in 2022.

Lambert in line for Celtic job after Ipswich sacking

2021-02-28T23:55:11Z

Paul Lambert could be in line to take over at Celtic after losing his job at Ipswich Town. 

The Scotsman noted that odds on Lambert replacing Neil Lennon were slashed once news of his departure from Portman Road broke.

Maldini: Milan still evaluating possible permanent Tomori signing

2021-02-28T23:45:26Z

Paolo Maldini, the Milan technical director, has sung the praises of Fikayo Tomori, who is on loan from Chelsea.

The centre-back was signed in January, with Maldini, himself a legendary defender in his playing days, apparently a big fan.

Indeed, Tomori was selected for Sunday’s big match against Roma ahead of Alessio Romagnoli, a far more established defender at San Siro. It was the 23-year-old’s fourth outing for the storied club.

Read more here!

Arteta Laporta's candidate for Barcelona job (RAC1)

2021-02-28T23:35:18Z

Presidential hopeful has stated he is happy with Koeman

Mikel Arteta has been lined up as a replacement for Ronald Koeman at Barca, according to RAC1.

Presidential favourite Joan Laporta has publicly stated he backs Koeman at Camp Nou, but should the Dutchman leave the current Arsenal boss would be one of the prime candidates to succeed him.

Willian Mikel Arteta Arsenal 2020-21
Garcia to move to Barca in summer

2021-02-28T23:25:19Z