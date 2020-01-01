Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd & Chelsea target Sancho to cost €140m

FC Cincinnati is looking to narrow down the club's coaching search after parting ways with Ron Jans last month.

Jans left the club following an investigation into racist comments made during the team's preseason.

“After the press conference, directly I think I had 25 or 30 emails and texts," general manager Gerard Nijkamp told MLSsoccer.com. "A lot of coaches want to be head coach of FC Cincinnati still.

He added: “The shortlist and interview candidates are all coaches we can see the future with. My way is to find a coach who can be here for a long time, committed to FC Cincinnati