Matchday LIVE: Man Utd host Southampton, Chelsea feature in Club World Cup final, Real Madrid & Man City in action

Join GOAL for live updates on a busy day that includes action from the biggest games across Europe, with Chelsea aiming to win silverware in the UAE

Jadon Sancho Man Utd 2021-22
WATCH: Sancho opener gives Man Utd lead (UK only)

2022-02-12T12:55:00.000Z

Man Utd 1-0 Saints

GOAL: Man Utd 1-0 Saints

2022-02-12T12:50:00.000Z

(Jadon Sancho)

The pressure tells - and Manchester United have their opener!

Jadon Sancho is there to drill home a square ball from Marcus Rashford on the back of a wonderful break supplied by Bruno Fernandes.

Old Trafford roars in delight and Ralf Rangnick celebrates. A well-worked team goal for the Red Devils.

Ronaldo forces saving defence

2022-02-12T12:40:00.000Z

Man Utd 0-0 Saints

A golden chance for Cristiano Ronaldo!

The Portuguese rounds the defence following a superb break-and-ball, and edges the keeper too.

He can't get enough power behind his shot though and Romain Perraud manages to clear it off the line.

Lampard's honeymoon at an end

2022-02-12T12:35:00.000Z

Man Utd 0-0 Saints

There's early sparks from United to suggest they can trouble Saints today - but can they convert those opportunities?

Everton did not the other day against Newcastle, and they were made to pay the price. For new boss Frank Lampard, the wake-up call has arrived - it is a relegation battle he must be ready for.

KO: Man Utd v Saints

2022-02-12T12:30:00.000Z

It's a cold February day in the north of England - a sharp contrast to what we'll be expecting in Abu Dhabi later on.

Can Manchester United produce some fireworks to heat up their home supporters at Old Trafford?

We're underway at the Theatre of Dreams!

Last time out...

2022-02-12T12:15:00.000Z

Bochum v Bayern

We'll be diving over to the Bundesliga later on today, where leaders Bayern Munich look to be romping home towards another title.

They've got previous form against hosts Vfl Bochum through this Leroy Sane scorcher...

Batten down the hatches

2022-02-12T12:10:00.000Z

Man Utd v Saints

's bSay what you want about the lack of goals Ralf Rangnick has produced since he succeeded Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, there's been far less at the back too.

That tight defence - anchored by Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire - has certainly done the trick, but they will be able to crack the proverbial nut up front when it comes to scoring?

Can Ronaldo bust drought for hosts?

2022-02-12T12:05:00.000Z

Man Utd v Saints

Having been dropped for Edinson Cavani last time out, Cristiano Ronaldo is back, replacing his fellow striker who misses out with a groin problem.

It has been a rocky return for the Portuguese to Old Trafford, his heroics needed to save their bacon on more than one occasion - and it looks like he will end the campaign without silverware once more.

How will he respond today?

Cristiano-Ronaldo
Guess who's back

2022-02-12T12:00:00.000Z

Man Utd v Saints

Blues sit on cusp of history

2022-02-12T11:55:00.000Z

Chelsea v Palmeiras

There's plenty of action to come before we move our focus properly to the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium - but it would be remiss for us to not touch upon Chelsea's date with destiny.

The Blues qualified for the 2021 edition of the FIFA Club World Cup through their UEFA Champions League triumph over Manchester City last term - and they're looking to add a piece of silverware to their cabinet that they have never won, having lost in the 2012 final to Corinthians.

In the way of Thomas Tuchel's men are Copa Libertadores holders Palmeiras, who are also looking for a maiden triumph in this tournament - but after his lone goal booked their place in today's final, can Romelu Lukaku be the difference for the Premier League side once more?

Thomas Tuchel FC Chelsea 29122021
Team News: Man Utd v Saints

2022-02-12T11:50:00.000Z

Ronaldo returns to XI for Red Devils

First out of the gate today will be Manchester United - and it is a return to the starting line-up for Cristiano Ronaldo.

After he was benched in midweek, the Portuguese starts for the visit of Southampton - and will surely have a point to prove at Old Trafford.

Saints meanwhile arrive on the back of a famous comeback win over Tottenham, edging a five-goal thriller - and naturally, they are unchanged from that impressive result.

Can they make it back-to-back wins against nominal big six sides today?

Today's order of play

2022-02-12T11:48:00.000Z

We've got a busy schedule featuring league leaders across four of Europe's top leagues to come - Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Inter - but first out of the gate will be a former giant looking to give their own hopes a shot in the arm, in the shape of Manchester United.

Then, slap bang in the middle of it all, there's going to be Chelsea flying the flag for their nation and confederation against Brazilian opposition in that much-vaunted Club World Cup clash.

Plus, we'll pop round the houses to give half-time and full-time updates from plenty of Europe's other big clashes today.

Our order of play then is as follows:

1230: Manchester Utd v Southampton
1430: Bochum v Bayern Munich
1515: Villarreal v Real Madrid
1630: Chelsea v Palmeiras
1700: Napoli v Inter
1730: Norwich v Manchester City

(All times GMT)

Pep Guardiola Manchester City 09022022
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉

2022-02-12T11:45:00.000Z

Hello and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live - our rolling blog coverage of all the biggest beats and hottest games across Europe this weekend!

Have a good week? Ready to sink into the sofa and not move for the next eight hours? Good - we are too.

It's a jam-packed day of action across Europe - and further afield! - with Premier League heavyweights, Bundesliga champions, Serie A superstars and the cream of La Liga all set to take to the pitch.

But perhaps more eyeballs will be on Abu Dhabi than anywhere else - because it's the FIFA Club World Cup Final, to decide just who the best domestic team across the globe truly is.

Strap in, sit back - and get ready to enjoy it all.

Romelu Lukaku Chelsea Al Hilal 2022
