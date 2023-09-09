Wrexham are set to face Doncaster for their seventh game of their first season in League Two.
Wrexham sit in 13th position on the League Two table after six games with just one loss during this time. Despite conceding the most league goals so far (14), Wrexham are also the joint top goalscorers in the league with 15. Their nine points puts them just one behind fifth placed AFC Wimbledon.
Doncaster are currently at the bottom of the table after six games. They are winless in their first six games, collecting two points and suffering four losses. They come into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Swindon Town in their previous game.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Wrexham vs Doncaster kick-off time
|Date:
|September 9th, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|10:00 am EDT
|Venue:
|Racecourse Ground
The game will be played at the Racecourse Ground, home of Wrexham, at 10:00 am EDT
How to watch Wrexham vs Doncaster online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be available to watch and stream in the UK on EFL iFollow.
Team news & squads
Wrexham team news
Wrexham have no injury concerns or suspensions going into this game with the entire squad available for selection.
Predicted Wrexham XI: Okonkwo; Cleworth, Tunnicliffe, McFadzean; Evans, Jones, Young, Forde; Waters, Dalby, McAlinden.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Okonkwo, McNicholas, Hall, Laiton, Howard
|Defenders:
|Boyle, Tozer, Hayden, Tunnicliffe, O'Connell, Cleworth, McFadzean, Mendy, Hossanah
|Midfielders:
|Evans, O'Connor, Davies, Young, Cannon, Jones, Forde, Barnett, McLean, Lee
|Forwards:
|Waters, Fletcher, Palmer, Mullin, McAlinden, Dalby, Bickerstaff
Doncaster team news
Tommy Rowe was shown a red card in their previous game as is such is unavailable for selection.
Predicted Doncaster XI: Lawlor; Senior, Wood, Bailey; Molyneux, Broadbent, Westbrooke, Maxwell; Biggins; Ironside, Faal.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Lawlor, Jones, Bottomley
|Defenders:
|Anderson, Wood, Faulkner, Olowu, Long, Bailey, Maxwell, Senior, Sterry, Nixon
|Midfielders:
|Biggins, Close, Westbrooke, Ravenhill, Broadbent, Straughan-Brown, Taylor, Molyneux
|Forwards:
|Goodman, Hurst, Sotona, Kuleya, Roberts, Marsh, Ironside, Griffiths, Miller, Lavery, Faal
Head-to-Head Record
This will be the first meeting between the two sides after Wrexham were promoted to League Two this season.