How to watch the League Two match between Wrexham and Doncaster, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wrexham are set to face Doncaster for their seventh game of their first season in League Two.

Wrexham sit in 13th position on the League Two table after six games with just one loss during this time. Despite conceding the most league goals so far (14), Wrexham are also the joint top goalscorers in the league with 15. Their nine points puts them just one behind fifth placed AFC Wimbledon.

Doncaster are currently at the bottom of the table after six games. They are winless in their first six games, collecting two points and suffering four losses. They come into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Swindon Town in their previous game.

Wrexham vs Doncaster kick-off time

Date: September 9th, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:00 am EDT Venue: Racecourse Ground

The game will be played at the Racecourse Ground, home of Wrexham, at 10:00 am EDT

How to watch Wrexham vs Doncaster online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream in the UK on EFL iFollow.

Team news & squads

Wrexham team news

Wrexham have no injury concerns or suspensions going into this game with the entire squad available for selection.

Predicted Wrexham XI: Okonkwo; Cleworth, Tunnicliffe, McFadzean; Evans, Jones, Young, Forde; Waters, Dalby, McAlinden.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Okonkwo, McNicholas, Hall, Laiton, Howard Defenders: Boyle, Tozer, Hayden, Tunnicliffe, O'Connell, Cleworth, McFadzean, Mendy, Hossanah Midfielders: Evans, O'Connor, Davies, Young, Cannon, Jones, Forde, Barnett, McLean, Lee Forwards: Waters, Fletcher, Palmer, Mullin, McAlinden, Dalby, Bickerstaff

Doncaster team news

Tommy Rowe was shown a red card in their previous game as is such is unavailable for selection.

Predicted Doncaster XI: Lawlor; Senior, Wood, Bailey; Molyneux, Broadbent, Westbrooke, Maxwell; Biggins; Ironside, Faal.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lawlor, Jones, Bottomley Defenders: Anderson, Wood, Faulkner, Olowu, Long, Bailey, Maxwell, Senior, Sterry, Nixon Midfielders: Biggins, Close, Westbrooke, Ravenhill, Broadbent, Straughan-Brown, Taylor, Molyneux Forwards: Goodman, Hurst, Sotona, Kuleya, Roberts, Marsh, Ironside, Griffiths, Miller, Lavery, Faal

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first meeting between the two sides after Wrexham were promoted to League Two this season.

