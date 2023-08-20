Whitecaps vs Earthquakes: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the MLS match between Whitecaps and Earthquakes, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Vancouver Whitecaps face off against San Jose Earthquakes in the Western Conference of the MLS.

The Whitecaps are currently seventh in the table with 31 points from 22 games having recorded eight wins. Vanni Sartini's side is coming into this game after losing to Tigres 5-3 on penalties in the Leagues Cup round of 32 fixture.

San Jose Earthquakes were also eliminated by Tigres in the League's Cup a few weeks back and are returning to league action against a side on their heels. The earthquakes are a point ahead of the Whitecaps but have played a game extra.

With a win today, Whitecaps can leapfrog Earthquakes and Austin in the table and reach the fifth spot.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Whitecaps vs Earthquakes kick-off time

Date: August 20th, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET Venue: BC Place

The game will be played at BC Place, home of Vancouver Whitecaps, at 10:30 pm ET on August 20th.

How to watch Whitecaps vs Earthquakes online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream worldwide on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channels.

Team news & squads

Whitecaps team news

For the home side, only goalkeeper Thomas Hasal is unavailable due to an injury.

Predicted Whitecaps XI: Takaoka; Veselinovic, Blackmon, Brown; Cubas; Berhalter, Schpof, Vite, Raposo; Gauld, White.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Takaoka, Boehmer, Anchor Defenders: Blackmon, Veselinovic, Brown, Laborda, Campagna, Yao, Adekugbe, Martins, Laryea Midfielders: Cubas, Teibert, Ngando, Berhalter, Raposo, Ahmed, Gauld, Vite, Schopf Forwards: Habibullah, Johnson, White, Cordova, Becher

Earthquakes team news

Apart from centerback Nathan, who is harbouring an injury, all other players are available for selection.

Predicted Earthquakes XI: Daniel; Akapo, Rodrigues, Beason, Trauco; Yueill, Gruezo; Espinoza, Monteiro, Cowell; Ebobisse.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Daniel, Marcinkowski, Ochoa Defenders: Rodrigues, Beason, Mensah, Walls, Munie, Trauco, Tingey, Marie, Thompson, Akapo, Verhoeven Midfielders: Gruezo, Judson, Baldisimo, Yueill, Monteiro, Tsakiris, Skahan, Cilley, Medina Forwards: Cowell, Kikanovic, Bouda, Espinoza, Richmond, Ebobisse, Akinola, Hoppe

Head-to-Head Record

Whitecaps have just won one of their last five encounters against the Earthquakes, losing two and drawing two.

Date Match Competition March 5th, 2023 Earthquakes 2-1 Whitecaps MLS September 5th, 2022 Earthquakes 2-0 Whitecaps MLS May 15th, 2022 Whitecaps 3-3 Earthquakes MLS

Useful links