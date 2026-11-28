How to watch Washington Wizards vs Orlando Magic

How to watch Washington Wizards vs Orlando Magic out-of-market

If you are outside of the local market, you can watch and live stream NBA matches including today's game between Washington Wizards and Orlando Magic, with an NBA League Pass.

Team-specific plans cost $13.99 per month if you are only interested in following your favourite team. The base NBA League Pass plan costs $16.99 per month, while the ad-free Premium plan costs $24.99 per month. Annual plans are also available with a discount.

How to watch Washington Wizards vs Orlando Magic internationally

If you are outside of the USA, the NBA game between Washington Wizards and Orlando Magic should be available to livestream with an NBA League Pass.

Please be aware that livestream rights vary by country and depend on local broadcast deals. NBA games that aren't shown live on NBA League Pass are usually later made available on-demand.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Washington Wizards vs Orlando Magic Match Preview

NBA 28 Nov 2026 - 17:00 Capital One Arena

This latest regular-season matchup between the Orlando Magic and Washington Wizards brings together two Eastern Conference opponents heading in notably different directions as the campaign unfolds. The Orlando Magic enter this contest riding a wave of defensive intensity and cohesive team play, anchored by their young core and rising superstars who have established the franchise as a legitimate playoff contender. Orlando's recent form highlights their ability to lock down opponents in the paint and push the pace in transition, though they will need to maintain their perimeter focus against a Washington squad capable of getting hot from deep.

On the other side of the floor, the Washington Wizards are navigating a transition phase focused on player development and building long-term chemistry through their revamped roster. Despite facing a challenging stretch of recent form and dealing with a few nagging rotation injuries, the Wizards continue to showcase explosive scoring stretches and rely on dynamic guard play to keep opposing defenses on edge. As both teams battle for momentum in this latest regular-season clash, tonight's game promises plenty of high-stakes drama and competitive hardwood action from tip-off to the final buzzer.

Basketball fans looking to catch tonight's NBA showdown between the Orlando Magic and Washington Wizards have several viewing options available depending on your location and television setup. For a national broadcast, check standard league-wide streaming packages like NBA League Pass if you reside outside the local blackout regions. Local fans in the Orlando viewing area can tune in directly to MagicTV 27 through WRDQ, the team's official regional home for broadcasting live action.

If you are looking to stream the game without cable, you can take advantage of Fubo's five-day free trial to watch tonight's matchup for absolutely free. Simply sign up for the Fubo trial on their website or supported streaming devices, making sure that your local area includes access to WRDQ or the regional sports network carrying the broadcast. Once activated, you can stream the game live and remember to cancel your subscription before the five-day trial period ends if you do not wish to be charged.