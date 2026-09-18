Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs Miami Hurricanes kick-off time

18 Sept 2026 - 19:30 Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium

Here is everything you need to know to watch and live stream the NCAAF Week 3 matchup between the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Miami Hurricanes. The game is scheduled to kick off on Friday, September 18, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

How to watch and live stream Wake Forest vs Miami

Whether you are watching on traditional television or streaming on the go, there are a few convenient ways to catch the action. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using ESPN Unlimited, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NCAAF on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes ESPN. They also ingest everything available, including this and many other college football games, on ESPN Unlimited.

You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to ESPN to enjoy the college football action at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Wake Forest vs Miami Preview

Wake Forest enters Friday’s game at 2-0 after a 38-36 double-overtime win at Purdue. Quarterback Gio Lopez threw for 225 yards and a touchdown while adding 59 rushing yards and two scores, including the game-tying touchdown in overtime. Carlos Hernandez led the Demon Deacons with six catches for 88 yards, including a key fourth-down reception in double overtime. Through two games, Lopez has accounted for six touchdowns and has helped Wake Forest start the season with back-to-back wins.

No. 5 Miami is also 2-0 after beating Florida A&M 77-7. Quarterback Darian Mensah has completed 41 of 45 passes through two games for 653 yards and eight touchdowns, while Malachi Toney has 16 catches for 330 yards and four scores. Miami is averaging 702.5 total yards per game and has outscored its first two opponents 122-13. The Hurricanes have not allowed an offensive touchdown yet this season and will now face their first close test since the opener at Stanford.